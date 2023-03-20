The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 20, 2023
Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a man has Daley Plaza to himself as he walks through the Loop, as seen from the roof of City Hall during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a man has Daley Plaza to himself as he walks through the Loop, as seen from the roof of City Hall during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

COVID anniversary reminds us of ‘quiet’ Chicago: PHOTOS

Three years ago, the hustle and bustle that is Chicago went silent.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE COVID anniversary reminds us of ‘quiet’ Chicago: PHOTOS
SHARE COVID anniversary reminds us of ‘quiet’ Chicago: PHOTOS

“The order takes effect 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020. In addition to the stay at home provisions, it also orders all local government units across the state to halt all evictions and bans gatherings of more than 10 people.” — Gov. J.B. Pritzker, announcing a statewide stay-at -home order due to COVID-19

Three years ago, the hustle and bustle that is Chicago went silent.

Expressways and roads, sidewalks and parks were deserted. Schools, churches, office buildings, even funeral homes were closed. Trains stopped running, restaurants were shuttered.

The front page of the Sun-Times said it all in two words.

March_20.jpg

It was the surreal dawn of COVID-19 shutdowns, and many thought they would last two or three weeks at the most.

It took much longer than that, and three years later, with the world relatively back on track for some time already, we look back at some of the images of our quiet city.

Normally, Anish Kapoor’s famous sculpture Cloud Gate, aka “The Bean,” is one of Chicago’s biggest draws. But coronavirus has seen it closed to visitors in Millennium Park, Thursday morning, March 19, 2020.

Normally, Anish Kapoor’s famous sculpture Cloud Gate, aka “The Bean,” is one of Chicago’s biggest draws. But coronavirus has seen it closed to visitors in Millennium Park, Thursday morning, March 19, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police barricades block access to the Lakefront Trail at Fullerton Avenue as the area remains closed to pedestrians amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020.

Chicago police barricades block access to the Lakefront Trail at Fullerton Avenue as the area remains closed to pedestrians amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Number of people on a downtown Chicago sidewalk on West Madison Street near North State Street during a normally bustling weekday morning commute: zero. Number of pigeons: one, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Number of people on a downtown Chicago sidewalk on West Madison Street near North State Street during a normally bustling weekday morning commute: zero. Number of pigeons: one, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A view of the intersection of North Damen and North Milwaukee avenues from the Damen Blue Line Station,&nbsp;Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020.

A view of the intersection of North Damen and North Milwaukee avenues from the Damen Blue Line Station, Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

A lone pedestrian walks past the closed Neiman Marcus store at 737 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

A lone pedestrian walks past the closed Neiman Marcus store at 737 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue sits mostly empty, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue sits mostly empty, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Annie Costabile/Sun-Times

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, a man has the sidewalk to himself on West Lake Street near North Dearborn Street in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, a man has the sidewalk to himself on West Lake Street near North Dearborn Street in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

There’s almost no traffic and few pedestrians on North LaSalle Street near West Madison Street in the Loop shortly before noon, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

There are almost no vehicles and few pedestrians on North LaSalle Street near West Madison Street in the Loop shortly before noon, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, a man has the sidewalk to himself as he smokes a cigarette at the corner of North LaSalle and West Randolph streets in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, a man has the sidewalk to himself as he smokes a cigarette at the corner of North LaSalle and West Randolph streets in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Few pedestrians and minimal traffic could be seen on North Dearborn and West Lake streets near the Goodman Theatre in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

Few pedestrians and minimal traffic could be seen on North Dearborn and West Lake streets near the Goodman Theatre in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, few pedestrians and minimal traffic could be seen on North LaSalle Street near West Randolph Street in the Loop from the roof of City Hall during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, few pedestrians and minimal traffic could be seen on North LaSalle Street near West Randolph Street in the Loop from the roof of City Hall during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, few pedestrians and minimal traffic could be seen on West Hubbard and North Clark streets, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

A lone moving vehicle is seen on West Hubbard and North Clark streets, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The sidewalk on North Wabash Avenue at Washington Street was so empty on a weekday morning that there was plenty of room to sit down without fear of getting in the way of pedestrians, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The sidewalk on North Wabash Avenue at Washington Street was so empty on a weekday morning that there was plenty of room to sit down with little worry of getting in the way of other pedestrians, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The platform sits empty at the Damen Blue Line Station,&nbsp;Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020.

The platform sits empty at the Damen Blue Line Station, Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

A pedestrian walks alone on the sidewalk near the intersection of West Greenleaf and North Ravenswood Avenues in Rogers Park, Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020.

A pedestrian walks alone on the sidewalk near the intersection of West Greenleaf and North Ravenswood Avenues in Rogers Park, Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, few pedestrians and minimal traffic could be seen in the Loop from the roof of City Hall during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, few pedestrians and minimal traffic could be seen in the Loop from the roof of City Hall during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A view of the intersection of North Damen and North Milwaukee avenues from the Damen Blue Line Station,&nbsp;Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020.

A view of the intersection of North Damen and North Milwaukee avenues from the Damen Blue Line Station, Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

A morning crowd of one on North LaSalle Street, viewed from the top of City Hall, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

A morning crowd of one on North LaSalle Street, viewed from the top of City Hall, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Welcome to a near-barren Loop sidewalk on North State Street at West Madison Street during a weekday lunch hour post-pandemic shutdowns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Welcome to a near-barren Loop sidewalk on North State Street at West Madison Street during a weekday lunch hour post-pandemic shutdowns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A lone commuter occupies the CTA State/Lake ‘L’ platform in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

A lone commuter occupies the CTA State/Lake ‘L’ platform in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Daley Plaza sits nearly empty in the Loop, as seen from the roof of City Hall, during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Daley Plaza sits nearly empty in the Loop, as seen from the roof of City Hall, during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A lonely pedestrian walks under the Damen Blue Line Station in Wicker Park, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

A lone pedestrian walks under the Damen Blue Line Station in Wicker Park, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Annie Costabile/Sun-Times

The mail goes through, for now, as demonstrated by this United States Postal Service semi by the Thompson Center, viewed from the roof of City Hall, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The mail goes through, for now, as demonstrated by this United States Postal Service semi driving past the Thompson Center in the Loop, as viewed from the roof of City Hall, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, many Loop office spaces sit empty, as seen from the roof of City Hall, Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020.

Many Loop office spaces sit empty amid a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, m, as seen from the roof of City Hall, Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Traffic is light, or nonexistent, on I-90/94, Monday, March 23, 2020.

Traffic is light, or nonexistent, on I-90/94, Monday, March 23, 2020.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The intersection sits empty at North Dearborn and West Randolph streets during the shelter-in-place order made by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Monday, March 23, 2020.

The intersection sits empty at North Dearborn and West Randolph streets during the shelter-in-place order made by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Monday, March 23, 2020.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

A message board outside the Lyric Opera of Chicago, which has canceled performances of Wagner’s “Ring” cycle, urges people to “stay healthy” and promises, “We’ll be back,” Thursday morning, March 19, 2020.

A message board outside the Lyric Opera of Chicago, which has canceled performances of Wagner’s “Ring” cycle, urges people to “stay healthy” and promises, “We’ll be back,” Thursday morning, March 19, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Federal Plaza sits empty on a usually busy weekday morning, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Federal Plaza sits empty on a usually busy weekday morning, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, few pedestrians and minimal traffic could be seen in the Loop, looking east on West Washington Street from the roof of City Hall during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, few pedestrians and minimal traffic could be seen in the Loop, looking east on West Washington Street from the roof of City Hall during the Wednesday morning commute, April 1, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Marijuana
How an out-of-state pot firm used a shooting victim in a bid to score social equity licenses in Illinois
Columnists
Durbin, Duckworth send 2 names to Biden for new U.S. attorney; first non-white male contenders
Entertainment and Culture
Biden awarding 1st batch of arts and humanities medals; Springsteen among honorees
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Activists gather in Washington, D.C. to advocate for sweeping federal legislation that includes affordable child care, universal paid leave, and accessible in-home care for disabled and aging persons.
Other Views
Companies that get federal subsidies should be required to provide child care
The Biden administration plan to impose a child care requirement on the semiconductor industry is a start.
By Jeffery M. Leving
 
A rendering of the 60,000 square-foot Rush outpatient medical center coming to North and Harlem avenues in the Galewood neighborhood.
News
Rush plans 60,000-square-foot outpatient medical center on former Sears site
The $70 million center at North and Harlem avenues will have 90 exam rooms, providing everything from urgent and primary care to imaging and diagnostic services.
By Michael Loria
 
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball had surgery on Monday, looking to defy the odds
Coach Billy Donovan knows that Ball is facing an “uphill battle” in becoming the first player to have this type of procedure and return to the NBA, but the coach is betting on the player.
By Joe Cowley
 
Jim Franczek, Chicago’s chief labor negotiator.
City Hall
City’s chief labor negotiator fired over interview on Sun-Times podcast, sources say
Neither the city’s longtime negotiator, Jim Franczek, nor Mayor Lori Lightfoot commented on the situation.
By Fran Spielman
 
Dylan Cease almost threw a no-hitter last season. (AP)
White Sox’ Dylan Cease looks the part of Opening Day starter
“Dylan is growing. It takes time to figure out who you are.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 