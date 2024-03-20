The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CTA to restore bus service on some routes cut during the pandemic

The transit agency says 29 bus routes will get more service as it tries to reach pre-pandemic service levels.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A CTA bus

The CTA is training new drivers as it expands bus service on weekends.

Sun-Times file

Several bus routes across Chicago will see an increase in service beginning Sunday.

According to the Chicago Transit Authority, 29 bus routes will receive additional service in an effort to reach pre-pandemic service levels.

“This new service is a down payment on our commitment to bring service back to pre-pandemic scheduled service levels,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said in a statement. “And while this additional service will definitely benefit our customers, our job is not done — we know we have much more work to do, and we’re committed to it.”

Additional service will be provided on routes that have seen an increase in ridership. Most of the service will be provided during weekdays, with additional Saturday service on the No. 77 Belmont and No. 81 Lawrence routes, the CTA said.

Later this spring and summer, the CTA will also increase rail service during the morning and evening rush hours on weekdays on the Red, Green, Brown and Purple lines, as well as the O’Hare Branch of the Blue Line.

CTA hired 1,000 bus operators last year and is planning on training another 200 operators.

