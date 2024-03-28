The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Politics Springfield

Pritzker reappoints IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau, but senators want more reform after payroll scandal

Senators tasked with clearing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appointments are raising concerns over his renomination of Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau after the Sun-Times last year reported an executive assistant accounted for more than $240,000 in billings.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Pritzker reappoints IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau, but senators want more reform after payroll scandal
Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Alicia Tate-Nadeau in 2019 to lead the state agency overseeing pandemics, natural disasters and an influx of migrants.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Alicia Tate-Nadeau in 2019 to lead the state agency overseeing pandemics, natural disasters and an influx of migrants. An executive assistant to Tate-Nadeau — Amy Gentry — resigned in October in response to Chicago Sun-Times questions about costs she has been billing to IEMA.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times; Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP

Amid heightened scrutiny over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appointments to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, the reappointment of Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau is also raising eyebrows by senators who say they want more answers from the agency head over a payroll scandal that cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tate-Nadeau, appointed by Pritzker in 2019 to lead the state agency that oversees disasters and crises like the pandemic and the influx of migrants, came under fire last year after the Sun-Times reported an executive assistant accounted for $240,761.30 in billings — double the salary of her boss between February and August 2023. Her total billings to the state emergency agency in other contracting roles through August 2023 topped $1.03 million.

Amy Gentry and the state official who approved paying Gentry were two of four staffers ousted last year for what state leaders said was “personal reasons.”

Tate-Nadeau’s nomination was pulled on March 22, then resubmitted the same day to restart a required 60 legislative-session day clock — the general requirement for governor appointees.

Tate-Nadeau’s nomination was recommended for a full Senate vote after an Illinois Senate Executive Appointments Committee hearing on March 13, but with her nomination pulled and resubmitted, she will be required to appear before the committee again. Governor appointments must be confirmed by the Illinois Senate.

At the hearing, Tate-Nadeau answered questions about the scandal, telling the six-member committee that the employee in question was a contractor filling in while her executive assistant was on maternity leave. She said the employee also worked on various projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No one was forced out,” Tate-Nadeau said. “There’s one standard within my organization. Everyone is held to the same standard, and in this case, it was seen that these individuals needed to depart. They made that decision to depart the agency.”

Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, asked Tate-Nadeau whether IEMA has conducted a complete review of payroll compensation, focusing on fraud and inefficiencies. Tate-Nadeau said she now holds bi-weekly meetings about contractor pay — and limits the amount of hours worked. Anything over 45 hours must now get approval from a deputy director.

“I’m trying to be sensitive here because I know some of this is personnel related,” Plummer said. “But considering the quantity of dollars that we’re talking about here, taxpayer dollars, are you aware of, or do you anticipate, further investigation of these people and/or a referral to any law enforcement agencies?”

“Not at this time, sir,” Tate-Nadeau said.

“Really?” Plummer replied. “Yes, sir,” Tate-Nadeau said.

Committee chair state Sen. Laura Murphy, D-Des Plaines, asked whether her personnel policies include prosecution when theft is detected. Tate-Nadeau said they didn't.

“So that’s a concerning statement," Murphy said. "And I would ask the committee that we will continue to review that."

The committee still gave Tate-Nadeau’s nomination a green light. Murphy, however, told Tate-Nadeau: “Director, we need to have discussions before this is heard before the full body.”

Murphy this week said Tate-Nadeau gave "limited answers because she cannot comment on active investigations." But she noted allegations surrounding Gentry's actions are currently under investigation by the Office of the Executive Inspector General, and that the original appointment did clear the committee.

Plummer called Pritzker's resubmittal of Tate-Nadeau's nomination "a manipulation of the system." He said he believes there should be further punishment for the loss of taxpayer money.

"I don't lay any of those things necessarily on the foot of one state employee, but sometimes they are the people that are there, and we have to ask questions to get to the bottom of why things are broken. And I think this payroll situation at IEMA, and the amount of money that an outside company received was egregious," Plummer said. "It was problematic, and clearly as the director stated in her comments to the committee, reforms have been put in place. And that's good. That's progress. But I don't think people should just be let off the hook."

Asked about concerns over the director's nomination, John Patterson, spokesman for Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said her nomination "will get a thorough review.”

The governor's office signaled support for Tate-Nadeau, who also serves as the state’s homeland security director.

"During the course of her career, Director Tate-Nadeau has served the state of Illinois well and it is our expectation that she will continue to carry out her duties as IEMA director," Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough said.

Contributing: Lauren FitzPatrick

Next Up In Politics
Migrant eviction statistics need to be more ‘transparent,’ some Chicago City Council members say
Despite $1B cost, mayor open to helping develop area around proposed new Bears stadium on lakefront
Mayor Johnson backs Ald. Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy
Chinatown apartment complex gets $11 million federal grant for energy efficiency upgrades
Pritzker sends Cook County Democratic Party $250K ‘to turn out voters’ in November
Federal appeals judges skeptical of Republican challenge to Illinois’ vote-by-mail law
The Latest
Fans they tailgate before the Chicago White Sox home opener game against the Detroit Lions at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side, Thursday, March 28, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
White Sox
White Sox fans keep Opening Day traditions alive: ‘Something that’ll last me a lifetime’
Fans, some in costume, tailgate in the parking lots of Guaranteed Rate Field hours before the White Sox and Detroit Tigers kick off the 2024 seasons Thursday afternoon. Some weigh in on the proposed South Loop stadium.
By Mohammad Samra
 
SHELTEREVICT-031524-05.jpg
Immigration
Migrant eviction statistics need to be more ‘transparent,’ some Chicago City Council members say
Two weeks after the migrant eviction policy went into effect in Chicago, members of the Council’s Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights said not enough information on migrants exiting the shelter system has been provided.
By Mariah Rush
 
Bana, a western lowland gorilla (pictured in 2022) at Lincoln Park Zoo was euthanized earlier this month following diagnoses of congestive cardiac failure and pneumonia that did not respond to treatment.
Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo gorilla, Bana, dies at 29
Zoo officials were tipped off something was wrong after Bana stopped eating as much as she regularly did and appeared lethargic.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Johnson_Q_A_post_HUD.jpg
City Hall
Despite $1B cost, mayor open to helping develop area around proposed new Bears stadium on lakefront
Mayor Brandon Johnson did not commit to spending a specific amount of public money to lakefront infrastructure improvements, but vowed that whatever public money is invested, it must be committed to creating more housing and jobs and “a sustainable, clean economy.”
By Fran Spielman
 
“I’m Flying.” (from L) Micah Turner Lee as John, Reed Epley as Michael, Hawa Kamara as Wendy, Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan in the national touring non-Equity production of "Peter Pan" at the Nederlander Theatre. Photo: Matthew Murphy
Theater
For the youngest of theatergoers, ‘Peter Pan’ remains a magical experience
Many kids in the audience came dressed up. I would recommend parents encourage it, as their youngsters will undoubtedly make new friends at intermission finding others who love the characters they do, or who identify with other ones.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 