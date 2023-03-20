White Sox’ Dylan Cease looks the part of Opening Day starter

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Lance Lynn, 35, is the Alpha male in the White Sox clubhouse, the experienced veteran pitcher with a World Series, two All-Star Games and three top-six finishes in Cy Young voting.

Dylan Cease, 27, is the ace of the staff, coming off a season in which he finished second in American League Cy Young award voting to Justin Verlander, the pitcher with a four-pitch arsenal of elite pitches opposing teams least want to face.

One of them will be the Opening Day starter when the Sox face the Astros in Houston next Thursday.

“It’s good to have options,” said manager Pedro Grifol, who is waiting till Lynn returns from the World Baseball Classic to announce his choice.

Most signs point directly to Cease, who is lined up for the opener if he makes a final Cactus League start on four days rest against the Athletics Friday, as planned, allowing for five days off before Houston.

Lynn’s slot in the Cactus League rotation has followed Cease, with the rotation likely being Cease, Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Mike Clevinger starting in the four-game series in Houston and Michael Kopech starting the home opener April 3.

In any case, Cease has earned the privilege of being No. 1.

“It would definitely be special. It would be a big honor,” he said.

And a first for Cease, who started the Sox’ second game after Lucas Giolito started the opener against the Tigers last season.

“You can’t really replicate that kind of adrenaline,” he said. “It’s always fun to see your body naturally take things to the next level. I’ve got more experience now to be able to control it a little bit better. I think it will be a lot of fun.”

Fusing experience with skill will only elevate Cease’s bundle of qualifications. Earlier in his career, a start like his first in Cactus League play this spring when he got smoked for 11 runs while recording two outs against the Royals might have mentally set him back a bit.

“We’ve come a long way since Kansas City,” Cease said tongue-in-cheek after pitching four runs of one-run ball while retiring 10 consecutive batters against a Mariners split squad Sunday.

“I expect to continue to climb or stay at least here. I’m pleased with where I’m at.”

The outing began with a 30-pitch first inning, many of his offerings breaking pitches bouncing in the dirt. And then he adjusted, Grifol said.

“Him throwing 30 pitches in the first and still going out with the mindset of “I have to put myself on pace to do what I’m supposed to do’ was a tremendous outing,” Grifol said.

Lynn is still the top dog, but Cease’s credibility in the clubhouse is on the rise. Sox hitters are glad they don’t have to face him.

“Lance is definitely the leader on the staff, he’s a leader for everybody,” catcher Seby Zavala said. “He comes in, does his work, and is outspoken. He’s going to let you know if you’re not doing your work. You see him competing every five days, a guy who gets the job done on his worst day. That speaks volumes.

“Dylan is growing. He was just in what, his fourth year last year. It takes time to figure out who you are.”

Cease has reached a point of being comfortable enough to exhort a home crowd to get on its feet — as he did walking off the field after an inning during his no-hit bid against the Twins on Sept. 3 — but he is still not at Lynn’s emotional, demonstrative levels.

“I hope I get to that level at some point,” Cease said. “Truly, I look forward to it. My favorite one is when he turns and does that one [demonstrates an uppercut]. That was special as well.”

In 32 starts last season, Cease’s 227 strikeouts ranked second in the AL behind Gerrit Cole (257), and his 2.20 ERA was second behind Verlander (1.75). Cease struck out 12.28 batters per nine innings, a Sox record.

Special? It has never applied more to Cease.