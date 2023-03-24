Advocate Health relaxing COVID-19 protocols

Now that spring is here and COVID-19 infection rates remain relatively low in Illinois, Advocate Health Care is relaxing its visiting and masking protocols.

Beginning Monday, all Advocate locations — which includes Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Lutheran General Hospital — will no longer limit the number of patient visitors nor require face masks “under most circumstances,” the health care system announced Friday.

The visiting changes don’t apply to general pediatric and pediatric intensive care settings, which will continue to allow only two visitors at a time, the health care system said.

And masking will continue to be required for visitors of patients in “transmission-based isolation,” including patients who are COVID-19 positive.

“The decision to relax masking requirements reflects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that COVID-19 community transmission rates determine protocols,” the healthcare system said in a statement. “Illinois’ transmission rates have trended lower over the last six weeks, and the health system’s infectious disease and infection prevention teams anticipate this trend will continue.”

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus still must wait 10 days before visiting a patient, the health care system said.