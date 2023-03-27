Ravens QB Lamar Jackson asks for trade

PHOENIX — Minutes before head coach John Harbaugh was set to meet the media at the NFL’s annual meeting Monday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dropped a bombshell, Tweeting that he asked for a trade March 2.

“I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I,” he wrote. “No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

Harbaugh, though, spoke as though he still planned on Jackson returning.

“I’m thinking about Lamar all the time,” he said at the Arizona Biltmore. “Thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea. I’m just looking forward to getting back to football, and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”

The Ravens have put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning that if he signs with another team the Ravens would have the option to match the offer sheet or receive two first-round picks. He could also play for the Ravens under the tag for $32.4 million in 2023.

Teams could arrange a separate trade for Jackson, too. Complicating matters is the fact that Jackson, who does not have an agent, is representing himself in negotiations.

