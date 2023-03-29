The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Food and Restaurants Entertainment and Culture Taste

James Beard Award finalists announced: Obelix, Kasama among the nominees

Chef de cuisine Damarr Brown of Hyde Park’s Virtue Restaurant & Bar, is among the nominees in the category of emerging chef.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE James Beard Award finalists announced: Obelix, Kasama among the nominees
Chef Damarr Brown is photographed inside Virtue restaurant in 2022. The chef de cuisine is nominated for a 2023 James Beard Award.

Chef Damarr Brown is photographed inside Virtue restaurant in 2022. The chef de cuisine is nominated for a 2023 James Beard Award.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the finalists for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards.

While Chicago did not dominate the category of best chef Great Lakes region as it has in the past, nominations went to chef/owner Diana Dávila of Logan Square’s hidden gem Mi Tocaya Antojería, and chefs/owners Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of the Michelin-starred, modern Filipino powerhouse Kasama in east Ukrainian Village. (Kasama was nominated for best new restaurant in 2022.)

Chicago is also represented in the category of best new restaurant, with one of the category’s 10 nominations going to Obelix, the tony modern French eatery in River North.

Chef de cuisine Damarr Brown of Hyde Park’s renowned Virtue Restaurant & Bar is among the nominees in the category of emerging chef. (The restaurant’s chef/owner Erick Williams won best chef Great Lakes region last year.)

The Michelin-starred Sepia restaurant, chef Andrew Zimmerman’s crown jewel in the West Loop, is one of the five nominees in the category of outstanding hospitality.

Also announced Wednesday are the recipients of Humanitarian of the Year, awarded to Olivia Watkins and Karen Washington, co-founders of the Black Farmer Fund; and the Lifetime Achievement Award to multi-cookbook author (including “An Invitation to Indian Cooking,” which was inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s Cookbook Hall of Fame in 2006), teacher and actress Madhur Jaffrey, CBE. 

The James Beard Awards are considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world, recognizing achievements within the industry across the country.

The winners will be announced on June 5 at a gala ceremony at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr. Tickets for the event will go on sale at 4 p.m. March 31 at squadup.com.

Next Up In Taste
Is 3D printing the future of food? If you like cheesecake, things are already cooking
What is the healthiest vegetable? Consider these options
French Financiers may be petite, but they deliver big flavor
Dining Out? The Chicago Rum Festival, a Ravenswood crawl that serves up desserts, and more events on tap
Cast iron cooking helps provide additional iron to diet — fact or fiction?
Menu planner: Apple fennel remoulade a tasty complement to your meal
The Latest
Girls embrace in front of a makeshift memorial for victims by the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 29, 2023. - A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on March 27, 2023, before being shot dead by police. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Columnists
Will Nashville school shooting be just another gun massacre we accept?
Who could be optimistic that lawmakers will make any significant changes to our gun laws, even changes a majority of Americans want?
By S. E. Cupp
 
Rishi Sunak Welcomes The Prime Minister Of Israel To Downing Street
Columnists
Breaking down Israel’s fight over Netanyahu’s judicial reforms
Opponents of the proposed reforms are right that unlimited majority rule is a recipe for tyranny.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Chicago Bears Introduce Kevin Warren as team president and CEO
Bears
Bears’ Kevin Warren ready to get to work — with Justin Fields and others
Championship teams need a quarterback. and Incoming president/CEO Kevin Warren believes the Bears have theirs.
By Patrick Finley
 
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Gresham alley
Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call when they found the woman unresponsive in an alley in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (left) and Chicago mayoral candidate former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (right) listen to moderators during a Mayoral runoff debate at WGN Studios at 2501 West Bradley Pl. on the Northside, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Elections
Dollars vs. decentralization: Johnson’s and Vallas’ vastly different fixes for CPS
Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson have strong ties to public education — and very different plans for Chicago Public Schools.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 