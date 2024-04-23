The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Pasta a great go-to for a tasty, budget-friendly meal options

The average price an American pays for pasta is about $1.45 per pound. It’s easy to see why the country’s pasta consumption is on the rise.

By  Wealth of Geeks
   
Tiffany McCauley | Wealth of Geeks
Pasta with tomato sauce and parmesan

Spaghetti with a basic tomato sauce and a touch of basil is a great meal that’s also budget-friendly.

stock.adobe.com

According to the National Pasta Association, the average American eats about 20 pounds of pasta per year, at a rate of at least one pasta meal per week.

As American food prices rise, more people are looking for budget-friendly meals, and pasta could be the answer to their screaming wallets. The average price an American pays for pasta is about $1.45 per pound.

If budget meals are your goal, pasta is a great choice. This simple meal is a crowd favorite, but what can you add? How can you keep those meals affordable without eating plain pasta?

Beans, baby

Stock up on dry or canned beans. An affordable and effortless addition to any pasta dish, beans also provide plenty of plant-based protein.

Budget veggies

Use canned or frozen vegetables. They are often cheaper than fresh veggies but retain almost all their nutrients. While you’ll want to read the ingredient list to check for unwanted ingredients such as sugar and preservatives, plain canned or frozen vegetables are an excellent choice for adding to pasta.

Keep it simple

Embracing simplicity is the best way to keep pasta affordable without sacrificing flavor.

Spices you already have in your cupboard, along with garlic and onions, will enhance flavor. But if budget is a top concern, avoid splurging on expensive ingredients. Fancy cheeses and premium meats aren’t necessary for making a delicious pasta dinner; you can still serve a tasty and filling meal without costly additions.

Jenna Gleespen, a writer for Wealth of Geeks, says, “Pasta is a great money-saving option because a little tends to go a long way. The dried variety, most commonly found at the grocery store, lasts months and months. With some hearty additions, like ground beef and chopped vegetables, you can create a filling meal for just a few bucks. If you prefer fresh pasta, while a bit more expensive, you can freeze what you don’t use for another meal. I make pasta at least two times a week, and because dried (and frozen) pasta lasts so long, I hardly ever make a last-minute trip to the store for more in order to get dinner on the stove.”

Keep it real

What pasta recipes are the most affordable? Some can be pretty pricey, but there are economical alternatives.

Let’s look at what you can do with an inexpensive bowl of pasta:

— Aglio e Olio: To make this inexpensive and flavorful dish, toss some cooked spaghetti with extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced or pressed garlic, and red pepper flakes.

— Marinara Pasta: Making a simple marinara at home is quick, easy, and cheap. Make a batch with canned tomatoes, onions, garlic, and basic seasonings such as basil, oregano, or an herb mix like Italian seasoning. Serve it over spaghetti for a satisfying meal.

— Pasta with Garlic Butter Sauce: Toss some cooked pasta with melted butter, minced or pressed fresh garlic, and a sprinkle of Parmesan if you don’t mind the extra cost. Buttered noodles are a hit with both picky eaters and foodies.

— Pasta with Tomato and Basil: This sauce is super simple and affordable. It’s very similar to marinara but made with fresh basil leaves.

— Pasta Primavera: For this sauce, you can use some fresh veggies that are affordable and in season or canned or frozen veggies. Sauté them with garlic in extra virgin olive oil, then toss with your favorite cooked pasta.

— Pasta with Pesto: Making pesto at home is a breeze if you can access fresh basil. Home cooks can make this sauce in larger quantities and freeze some for future meals. All you have to do is blend fresh basil, pine nuts or walnuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and some extra virgin olive oil in a food processor until it is well combined.

— Pasta with Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce: Cook your favorite pasta and toss it while it’s still hot with some butter, minced or pressed garlic, lemon juice, and lemon zest.

— Cacio e Pepe: While this dish uses Parmesan cheese, a more expensive ingredient, it saves money with its simplicity. Mix some cooked spaghetti with Pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper, and a bit of your pasta cooking water. Stir well and enjoy.

— Pasta with Olive Oil and Herbs: Toss your cooked pasta with extra virgin olive oil, chopped fresh herbs such as Italian parsley or fresh basil, garlic, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Simple, affordable, and delicious.

— Basic Spaghetti: A simple spaghetti made with tomato sauce and ground meat (or meat alternatives) is easy to season with spices already in your cupboard.

Dinner is complete

If you ever need to round out the meal, serve some garlic bread or a green salad with your pasta for a hearty, budget-friendly and filling meal.

