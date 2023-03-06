The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 6, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

New Trier heads to state for the first time since 2002

This year’s edition of the Trevians arrived without much hype. It was star guard Jake Fiegen and a bunch of new faces.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
New Trier’s Ian Brown (24) raises a fist after hitting a three against Libertyville.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

New Trier’s basketball program has been consistently excellent for several decades, but appearances at the state finals have been rare. 

This year’s edition of the Trevians arrived without much hype. It was star guard Jake Fiegen and a bunch of new faces. Expectations were muted. 

So there was a little extra slice of joy when the buzzer sounded on Monday in Hoffman Estates. New Trier knocked off Libertyville 54-48 in the Class 4A NOW Arena Supersectional and the Trevians are heading to state for the first time in the four-class era, the first time since 2002. 

“We were underestimated at the beginning of the year,” Fiegen said. “This group has a different mindset. We’re tough and scrappy and know that we have to fight for everything.”

Fiegen led New Trier with 17 points. The Trevians (32-4) were in control throughout. Libertyville (29-6) pulled within six points a few times in the fourth quarter but that was as close as it would get. 

“The key was denying their high-low,” Fiegen said. “We did a good job and [Tyler Van Gorp] did a great job blocking shots. That’s huge, to know we have him deep in the paint to help us if we get beat.”

Van Gorp a 6-10 senior, has improved throughout the season. That’s been the secret overall for the Trevians. Fiegen was the only returning starter and seven of the top nine from last year’s team graduated.

Libertyville doesn’t have a major star, but had a tremendous year behind several effective players and an unselfish style. Lead guard Will Buchert is flanked by 6-6 Aidyn Boone and 6-6 Cole Bonder.

“We had to guard their big kids and we did it by pressuring their guards a little bit and making it hard for them to see inside,” New Trier coach Scott Fricke said. “Jake had to guard a kid bigger and stronger than him, but he can guard anybody.” 

New Trier will face Benet in the Class 4A semifinals on Friday in Champaign. Downers Grove North and Moline will meet in the other semi.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Fiegen said. “We may not be the favorites but it feels like it is anyone’s tournament to win.”

