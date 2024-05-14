HGTV's Alison Victoria lists $3.5M Logan Square home

Alison Victoria is saying goodbye to her dream home in Chicago, less than two years after the HGTV star completed a massive gut rehab to turn the Logan Square office space into a live/work paradise.

The home at 2733 N. Pulaski Road — which was transformed in the 2023 HGTV spinoff show “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home” — listed on Monday at $3.5 million. It was first reported by Realtor.com.

The 6,250-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s a skylight-topped atrium with heated marble floors, a theater room, two full-size wine fridges in the kitchen as well as a 60-inch double range and two separate heated two-care garages, according to listing details. It also has a $53,000 indoor spa pool along with a gym and infrared sauna.

The courtyard atrium inside HGTV star Alison Victoria’s home in Logan Square. HGTV

Victoria’s design inspiration was Paris, where she took a month-long “mini sabbatical” in 2022. Her trips to Parisian flea markets served as an inspiration with items in the home such as Parisian fireplace mantels, 19th century gold-leafed interior doors from a palace in Italy and vintage WWI-era upholstered chairs similar to those at the famed Maxim’s de Paris.

It’s unclear why Victoria is selling the home. Last year, she said the property was “not my forever home” and that she didn’t know if she’d “ever have one of those,” according to Realtor.com

Listing agent Vincent Anzalone of Dream Town Real Estate declined to comment.

In a three-episode series, viewers watched Victoria gut the former warehouse that served as her company’s headquarters into a live/work property. Before renovations could start, the property was rezoned from commercial to residential. The $1.2 million project was funded through available cash, refinancing her Las Vegas home and $400,000 in loans from friends, Victoria previously told the Sun-Times.

Records show the home was purchased in 2017 for $500,000 under a limited liability company registered to Victoria.

Victoria is slated to join the new season of HGTV’s “Battle on the Beach,” a home renovation competition set in Oak Island, North Carolina, premiering June 3.