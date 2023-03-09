The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 9, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

3 elementary school students taken to hospital after ‘stink bomb’ released inside South Side classroom

Emergency crews were called to Fairfield Elementary School, 6201 S. Fairfield Ave, after reports that a harmful spray was released inside a classroom.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 elementary school students taken to hospital after ‘stink bomb’ released inside South Side classroom
CFD_engine.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

Three elementary school students were taken to the hospital after a ‘stink bomb’ was released inside a classroom on the South Side Thursday morning, fire officials said.

An emergency medical services plan 1 was called, sending at least five ambulances to Fairfield Elementary School at 6201 S Fairfield Ave. after reports that a harmful spray was released in the classroom, the officials said.

Crews determined the cause was a “stink bomb,” according to officials.

Three children were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, two in good to fair condition and another in fair to serious, officials said. The transports were largely “precautionary,” according to officials.

There were 13 students and one adult who refused medical treatment at the scene.

Next Up In News
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs
Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall at Washington Hotel
Chaim Topol, starred as Tevye in ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ dies at 87
7-year-old son of Chicago firefighter dies from injuries suffered in a house fire that also injured his two sisters and their mother
The Latest
Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira is ‘feeling better skating’ since returning from back injury
Khaira missed the final 43 games of last season with a back injury that required surgery, then another 26 games this season with a different back issue. But he “corrected” some things about his movement that have helped his mobility in his first six games back.
By Ben Pope
 
A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont., Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Weather
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone
La Nina is a natural and temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide.
By Associated Press
 
In this file photo taken on January 11, 2005 the corporate logo for the General Motors Corp. is pictured during the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Hall in Detroit, Michigan.
Business
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs
GM has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S. Offers will go to white-collar workers with at least five years of service, and global executives with who have been with the company at least two years.
By Tom Krisher | AP
 
Chicago police officers gather for the funeral of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso on March 9, 2023.
News
Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso
Officers from across the Chicago area were among mourners who gathered along a 6-mile procession on the Far Southwest Side while Vásquez Lasso’s body was escorted to St. Rita of Cascia church, 7740 S. Western Ave.
By David Struett and Tom Schuba
 
St. Ignatius senior Richard Baron (23) takes the ball to the basket and scores a key basket in the second overtime of the Wolfpack’s Supersectional victory over Grayslake Central.
High School Basketball
Breaking down the Class 3A state finals
A look at the favorite, sleeper, key players and more.
By Joe Henricksen
 