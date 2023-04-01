The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Illinois Deer Classic: Combining the legacy and the innovations

The Illinois Deer Classic is part of a history of this state’s deer shows hat spans more than 30 years; opening day Friday at the Peoria Civic Center added an wild chapter to that history and gave opportunity to sample some of the innovations in the outdoors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Illinois Deer Classic: Combining the legacy and the innovations
&nbsp;Corey Gregory of Laxy G Taxidermy and his daughter Riley work on a deer mount at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center. Credit: Dale Bowman

Corey Gregory of Laxy G Taxidermy and his daughter Riley work on a deer mount at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center.

Dale Bowman

PEORIA, Ill.—Fifty minutes into opening day of the Illinois Deer Classic Friday afternoon, tornado warnings on cell phones all around the Peoria Civic Center blared. Show staff asked vendors and attendees to stand against an interior wall as a tornadic storm raced over.

“Imagine if a tornado actually hit us with all these knives and bows here flying around,” my daughter Sara mused out loud.

Add another chapter to the wild history of Illinois’ deer shows.

Tim Walmsley started the first Illinois deer show in Illinois more than 30 years ago in Decatur. The show moved around Springfield, Peoria and Bloomington. When Field and Stream took the show over, it faltered, then disappeared a few years. Then John Bunge of the Iowa Deer Classic planned to bring the show back in 2020, only to lose two years to pandemic impacts.

It’s back for a second straight year and true to its orgasmic deer-hunting roots, down to the big-buck contest.

“There were 170 brought in last year,” said Walmsley, a top measurer of record-book bucks in Illinois, in the measuring room. “Some really good ones are coming in because they killed some really big deer last season.”

The big bucks were just starting to filter in. Literally. A couple went in ahead of Sara and me from the parking lot.

“Hoping this 7x7 may be coming in,” said Walmsley, pulling out photos of a monster buck.

There’s also a shed antler contest.

One of the many styles of deer stands and blinds available at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center. Credit: Dale Bowman

One of the many styles of deer stands and blinds available at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center.

Dale Bowman

Another ubiquitous part of the show was deer stands of all shapes, sizes and configurations.

“That’s a pretty cool deer blind, though it would probably as cost as much as my rent,” said Sara of an elevated stand.

In a sign of a change in the outdoors world, multiple booths offered e-bikes.

A couple innovations caught my eye. There was a bow handle warmer (bowhilt.com), which works off your portable phone charger; it also works for warming handles of ice-fishing rods.

Booths offering sales of hunting land have become common. Now there’s a relatively new business specializing in financing through Buck Land Funding (firstbankers.com/BuckLandFunding).

Hunting in general draws innovators and hustlers. When the tornado warning had us lining the interior wall, Jason Essary sensed a captive audience and pitched his reversible goose decoy from Top Down Decoys (topdowndecoys.com). His dad, Bob Sr., said they’re patented and made in the U.S.

There’s seminars on hunting for turkey, elk and mule deer. Chef Jeremy Critchfield (huntchef.com) has daily seminars on deer processing and wild game.

Sara Twister (saratwister.com), an archer/contortionist/comedian who can shoot a bow with her feet, does multiple shows daily: “Ready, Aim, Fire.” That is how I enticed our Sara to ride along weeks before she graduates from the University of Illinois.

Archery trick artist/contortionist/comedian Sara Twitch prepares to shoot the apple off volunteer Marlon “Scott” McDonald at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center. Credit: Dale Bowman

Archery trick artist/contortionist/comedian Sara Twitch prepares to shoot the apple off volunteer Marlon “Scott” McDonald at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center.

Dale Bowman

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is all in at the show with license and permit sales, harvest pin sales, conservation police officers and wildlife staff answering questions and Illinois Recreational Access Program staff have details on IRAP.

I missed seeing Mel Johnson, the most-down-to-earth outdoors celebrity I’ve met, who died May 24, 2018. His Pope and Young Club world record for typical white-tailed buck (a replica was on display), stunningly, outlived him. On Oct. 29, 1965, Johnson arrowed a symmetrical 13-point buck, which was formally scored at 204 4/8 inches, in a Peoria County beanfield. Every year or two, rumors fly of the record being surpassed, yet more than 57 years later, it still stands.

It still says something about deer hunting in Illinois.

The show (illinoisdeerclassic.com) runs through Sunday, April 2.

A replica of the Mel Johnson’s world-record typical buck at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center. Credit: Dale Bowman

A replica of the Mel Johnson’s world-record typical buck at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center.

Dale Bowman

Next Up In Sports
Offers piling up for Morgan Park athlete Tysean Griffin
Baseball quiz: The curious case of Sidd Finch — and other phony facts
Why Brian Gutierrez and Xherdan Shaqiri could force Fire to jumble lineup
Kahleah Copper’s jersey retirement serves as reminder of her basketball beginnings
For this bettor, Owls well, ends well
NFL mock draft: New pick, new prospect for Bears after trade
The Latest
Crews clear the scene at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere on Saturday, the morning after high winds knocked down the roof of the building during a concert, killing one.
Metro/State
1 killed, 28 injured in Belvidere theater roof collapse during storms: ‘Absolute chaos’
Injuries were considered severe for five of the 28 injured. Video of the aftermath showed concertgoers struggling to lift the wreckage off other attendees.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Crime
Man found shot to death in Lawndale
Officers received a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street about 1:10 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 14-year-old girl was shot early Saturday in West Pullman.
Crime
14-year-old girl critically hurt when bullets from street hit West Pullman home
The girl was inside a residence in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue when she heard gunshots coming from the street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A person was fatally shot late Friday on the Near West Side.
Crime
Person fatally shot on Near West Side
The male was attacked in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tysean Griffin’s a three-star prospect ranked 10th among Illinois juniors and 45th nationally among athletes in the 247Sports composite ratings.
High School Football
Offers piling up for Morgan Park athlete Tysean Griffin
Morgan Park standout Tysean Griffin, who can play a variety of roles on offense and defense, has 19 schools interested him.
By Mike Clark
 