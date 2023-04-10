The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Other Views Commentary

Cook County grand jury system needs to go

What other criminal justice system exists with a process that consists of an assistant state’s attorney and police officer presenting evidence without a cross-examination?

By  Tom Weitzel
   
SHARE Cook County grand jury system needs to go
Dozens of officers on Wednesday walk through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse following a hearing for Oak Lawn Police Officer Patrick O’Donnell, who faces charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct in connection with the beating of a teenager during an arrest last summer in the southwest suburb.

Officers walk through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse following a hearing for Oak Lawn Police Officer Patrick O’Donnell, charged in connection with the beating of a teenager during an arrest last summer in the southwest suburb.

Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

You might find this a little peculiar coming from a 37-year law enforcement veteran, but I’ve always felt that Cook County’s grand jury system is flawed, unequal justice. 

In 1985, New York Judge Sol Wachtler famously stated,  “If a district attorney wanted, a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich.” I have always agreed with that sentiment, but my twist on that statement is, as I once told another local rookie officer while waiting outside a courtroom to testify, that you could indict a dead squirrel in a Cook County grand jury.

I have testified in front of a Cook County grand jury hundreds of times. When I first started the job, most cases sent to the grand jury were complicated financial crimes. The grand jury system has since expanded, including every felony crime imaginable. Most recently, the state’s attorney’s office has been using the grand jury system to indict gun cases and cases against politicians and police officers.

Opinion bug

Opinion

Typically, there’s very little prep with assistant state’s attorneys when you testify. You simply walk and sit in the grand jury box in front of jurors. 

In all the years I testified before a grant jury, no juror ever asked me a question. Most jurors routinely paid little or no attention—they read the newspaper or other periodicals, or just chatted with other grand jury members about matters that had nothing to do with the cases. Sometimes grand jurors would read the newspaper the entire time I testified — typically no more than a minute or two. I’d then go into the hallway and wait for the prosecutor to come out and tell me that they had a “true bill,” which meant there would be an indictment and criminal charges. I never received a “no bill” — ever. 

What other system exists in which an assistant state’s attorney and police officer present evidence without being cross-examined? 

When I appeared for hundreds of probable cause hearings at the courthouse in Maywood, I was typically cross-examined by a defense attorney after a prosecutor presented the evidence related to my arrests. Afterward, a judge would rule whether or not there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Sounds fair, doesn’t it? Most fair-minded people want a criminal justice system that’s adversarial, in which prosecutors and police must present their cases and defense attorneys are allowed to cross-examine, object and introduce their evidence.

But in the grand jury process, prosecutors decide what evidence does or does not get presented. There is no judge or defense attorney, and generally, defendants are not allowed to testify. 

Those in law enforcement who think I’m way off-base and must have changed my opinion recently, know this: I’ve always disliked the grand jury system. 

Last month, an Oak Lawn police officer was indicted for allegedly beating an armed 17-year-old during an arrest. Whether you believe police or the defense attorney’s account of the incident, it is clear the Cook County state’s attorney office used the grand jury system to indict that officer. 

The state’s attorney’s office typically hides behind the grand jury. In high-profile cases, prosecutors can hold press conference and say an indictment was returned by an independent grand jury. The state’s attorney office is able to shield its working relationship with law enforcement. 

It is just wrong at every level.

Also typical is that many counts of an alleged criminal action are unnecessarily tacked on to an indictment. Many defendants would thus rather take a plea deal to one charge to get the other counts dropped. This way, the state gets what it wants — a conviction — and rather quickly.

The ball is in the prosecutors’ court. Instead of justice, there is just a drive for convictions. 

It’s time to abolish the current form of the grand jury system. It makes sense to use statewide and secret grand juries for cases that may require security, or major child pornography and/or child abuse cases. But those are few and far between. 

The grand jury system, specifically the Cook County Grand Jury system, is just not fair. 

For stakeholders calling for criminal justice reform, restoration of justice, and an overhaul of the criminal justice system, the grand jury is an excellent place to start.

Tom Weitzel retired from the Riverside Police Department in May 2021 after 37 years in law enforcement, including 13 years as Riverside’s chief of police. Follow him on Twitter @chiefweitzel.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Are the Bulls serious about winning? Because it seems like they’re just play-in around
Clarence Thomas’ lax ethics are a blow to the Supreme Court, and America
‘I’m glad I got HIV’
Here’s the advice Obama just gave Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson
No one has all the answers to Chicago’s crime problem
A ‘redefine’ of DuSable Lake Shore Drive must make the iconic street more special, not less
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, April 10, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the 2023 Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in East Pennsboro Township, Pa., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)
Nation/World
Gov. Ron DeSantis to make 1st public appearance in key state of South Carolina
The Florida governor, who is expected to announce his bid for president in 2024, plans to visit the first primary state in the South, touting his policy achievements.
By Meg Kinnard | Associated Press
 
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, are recognized by the audience at Fisk University before Vice President Kamala Harris arrives, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ORG XMIT: TNGW114E
Nation/World
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers are both seeking their seats again
Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, who were expelled last week for their protest after a mass shooting in Nashville, say they want to be reappointed and re-elected.
By Jonathan Mattise | Associated Press
 
TOPSHOT - Pope Francis waves from the loggia of St. Peter’s basilica after delivering the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing for Easter on April 9, 2023 in The Vatican. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
Religion
Pope on Easter urges faithful to pray for Ukrainian, Russian people, refugees
In his Easter address Pope Francis offers prayers for Russians and Ukrainians, calls on Israel and Palestine to forge ‘a climate of trust,’ praises nations taking in refugees.
By Frances D’Emilio | Associated Press
 
merlin_112655094.jpg
News
Easter egg hunt at new North Austin Center to be the first of many events for West Side church
Sunday’s egg hunt was the first major event held by Grace and Peace Church at the 150,000-square-foot center, which opened in February. Around 800 people attended.
By David Struett
 