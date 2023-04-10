The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

CFD announces funeral services for two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt and Lt. Jan Tchoryk died last week fighting separate fires.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE CFD announces funeral services for two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty
Firefighter Jermaine Pelt and Lt. Jan Tchoryk.

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt and Lt. Jan Tchoryk.

Chicago Fire Department

Chicago fire officials have announced funeral arrangements for two Chicago firefighters who died last week in the line of duty.

The visitation for Lt. Jan Tchoryk will take place Wednesday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels in suburban Norridge, Chicago fire officials said. Tchoryk’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St Joseph Ukrainian Church in Chicago.

Tchoryk died battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building on the morning of April 5 in the Gold Coast neighborhood. Tchoryk was a 26-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department.

A day earlier, firefighter Jermaine Pelt died responding to a house fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Pelt’s visitation will be held Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in suburban Oak Lawn. His funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at House of Hope in Chicago.

Pelt joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2005 and was based on the South Side his entire career, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

“Right now, I have two funerals to prepare for, two grieving families and a huge department that is broken, including the command staff,” Nance-Holt told reporters after Tchoryk’s death.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the back-to-back tragedies “unprecedented.”

An autopsy found Pelt died of carbon monoxide toxicity from inhalation of smoke and soot, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Tchoryk's cause of death was determined to be hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Next Up In News
MAT Asphalt settles pollution charges, wins city contracts
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Clearing
Michelle Obama guests on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on April 19
Hot Dog! Want a Wienermobile wedding?
Pride in the Pews pastor seeks more inclusive Black Church that welcomes LGBTQ+
Firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze in Bridgeport
The Latest
Asphalt being made at the MAT Asphalt plant.&nbsp;
Environment
MAT Asphalt settles pollution charges, wins city contracts
MAT was awarded up to $141 million in contracts last week to provide city road crews with asphalt.
By Brett Chase
 
Barbie and her pals are coming to Chicago this summer courtesy of a new pop-up restaurant based on the Mattel superstar doll.
Food and Restaurants
Barbie pop-up restaurant heading to Chicago
The decor is “cool beach vibe” and the eatery will include plenty of “signature moments” — including a life-sized Barbie box — for selfies.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA expanding charter travel to include entire playoffs and specific regular season games
According to a report from the Associated Press, the league will pay for the flights which are expected to cost around $4.5 million.
By Annie Costabile
 
A worker installs solar panels on an airport garage in New York City. Investment in clean energy, Ben Jealous writes.
Columnists
Americans want to invest in a clean energy future
We want to put our money where our aspirations are. Opponents of this responsible approach to investing derisively label it “woke” because they know that term creates confusion and for some, fear. So it’s a perfect wedge to divide us.
By Ben Jealous
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Chicago
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Clearing
The driver, who hasn’t been id, suffered trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 