The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
West Pullman News Chicago

Firefighter killed, 2 others hurt at extra-alarm fire in West Pullman

The fire in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street spread to two other houses.

By  Sophie Sherry and Mohammad Samra
 Updated  
Three firefighters were hurt at an extra-alarm fire early Tuesday on the Far South Side.

Chicago Fire Department

A firefighter was killed and two others were hurt early Tuesday while working to put out an extra-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Crews responded to the house fire about 3:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, the Chicago Fire Department said. The blaze eventually spread to three buildings, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told media Tuesday morning.

Jermaine Pelt, a firefighter Nance-Holt knew personally “went down” as crews were ordered out of the area due to worsening conditions.

Pelt, 49, was quickly found and brought out for treatment, Nance-Holt said.

“Our firefighters and paramedics, they worked feverishly on Jermaine, doing CPR all the way from the scene to Christ Hospital,” Nance-Holt said.

Pelt was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

Pelt joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2005 and was based on the South Side his whole career, according to Nance-Holt.

He had celebrated a birthday in March and just walked his older daughter down the aisle. She was on her honeymoon at the time of the incident. Pelt’s younger daughter is 6 years old.

The two other firefighters hurt at the scene were stabilized. One of the injured firefighters was Pelt’s lieutenant, who went in to help pull him from the blaze.

Two adults and two children were displaced in the house fire. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

