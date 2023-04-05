The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
2 firefighters injured battling high-rise blaze on Lake Shore Drive

A mayday response was called for a firefighter down. That firefighter was later listed in critical condition.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Two Chicago firefighters were injured battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building Wednesday morning near the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department

Two firefighters were injured battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building Wednesday morning near the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Crews responded to the fire about 7:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to a tweet from Chicago fire officials.

A mayday response was called about 8 a.m. and officials reported one firefighter down. Thirty minutes later, officials reported the firefighter had been removed from the building and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A second firefighter was injured but considered in “good shape,” according to fire officials.

The main body of the fire was out by 7:40 a.m. but crews continued to fight some hot spots, fire officials said.

Just a day ago, firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died while responding to a house fire on the South Side.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

