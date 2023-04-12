The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Steppenwolf’s 2023-2024 season will see the return of Laurie Metcalf, Jon Michael Hill

Metcalf is slated to star in a yet-to-be-titled work by playwright Samuel D. Hunter, who also penned the screenplay for the Oscar-winning film “The Whale.”

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Steppenwolf’s 2023-2024 season will see the return of Laurie Metcalf, Jon Michael Hill
Laurie Metcalf attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in 2018 in Los Angeles. The Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actress returns to the stage at Steppenwolf Theatre as part of the Chicago company’s 2023-2024 season.&nbsp;

Laurie Metcalf attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in 2018 in Los Angeles. The Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actress returns to the stage at Steppenwolf Theatre as part of the Chicago company’s 2023-2024 season.

Getty Images

Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actress Laurie Metcalf returns to the Chicago stage as part of Steppenwolf Theatre’s 2023-2024 season, the company announced Wednesday.

Metcalf is slated to star in a yet-to-be-titled work by playwright Samuel D. Hunter (“The Whale,” “Bright New Boise”) and directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (“Wicked,” “Assassins,” “Take Me Out”). The play is scheduled to run June 13–July 21, 2024.

Metcalf (a three-time Emmy winner for her role as Jackie on the TV series “Roseanne,” and currently starring in its spinoff “The Conners”) received a best actress Tony for her work in “A Doll’s House, Part 2” in 2017, and best featured actress for the 2018 revival of “Three Tall Women.” An original Steppenwolf ensemble member, she most recently appeared at the theater in the 2010 production of “Detroit.”

Metcalf also received a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role as Marion McPherson in the 2017 Greta Gerwig film “Lady Bird.”

Jon Michael Hill attends the 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards in 2019 in New York City. Hill is set to star in the world premiere of “Purpose” at Steppenwolf Theatre next year.&nbsp;

Jon Michael Hill attends the 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards in 2019 in New York City. Hill is set to star in the world premiere of “Purpose” at Steppenwolf Theatre next year.

Getty Images

The season also includes the world premiere of “Purpose,” by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and starring Steppenwolf ensemble members Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill. Hill, who received a Tony nomination in 2010 for his work in the Steppenwolf transplant “Superior Donuts,” was last seen on stage here in the company’s 2019 production of “True West.” “Purpose” will be presented March 14-April 21, 2024.

Also announced for the new season — the first fully curated by co-artistic directors Audrey Francis and Glenn Davis — also includes: the Chicago premiere of “Sanctuary City” by Pulitzer Prizer winner Martyna Majok (Sept. 14-Nov. 18); “POTUS, or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” by Selina Fillinger (Oct. 26-Dec. 3), and “The Thanksgiving Play” Larissa FastHorse” (April 25-June 2, 2024).

Complete show information, including ticket memberships now on sale, can be found at steppenwolf.org.

Next Up In News
Five of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s public safety promises — and obstacles
Man dies after being shot in Washington Park
Person found fatally shot in West Pullman; charges pending
The Chicago 11: A look at some of the city’s other Democratic National Conventions
Democrats celebrate Chicago’s convention win today: News conference with key players
Woman, 23, shot during fight on CTA bus in South Shore
The Latest
Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey will open the season against South Carolina in Paris.
College Sports
Notre Dame and South Carolina will open women’s basketball season in Paris
The Nov. 6 matchup will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season game has been played in the French capital.
By Associated Press
 
WBEZ.jpg
Crime
Five of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s public safety promises — and obstacles
He’s vowed to add 200 detectives, shut off ShotSpotter, expand crisis teams, create trauma centers and beef up domestic violence efforts.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZPatrick Smith | WBEZ, and 1 more
 
A Cubs fan downs a cold one during a spring training game.
MLB
Thanks to shorter games, some MLB teams are extending beer sales to eighth inning
“Since the games are shorter, you’ve got to adjust.”
By David Brandt | AP
 
Rod Laver Arena will host a pair of NHL exhibition games.
NHL
NHL will play pair of exhibition games in Australia
The Kings and Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena — center court at the Australian Open tennis tournament — in Melbourne on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The trip is the league’s first foray into the Southern Hemisphere.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
3S8A0408.jpg
Movies and TV
Funny how? Mob comedy ‘Mafia Mamma’ goes terribly wrong
Toni Collette delivers a loud and messy performance in ludicrous film that overdoes the violence.
By Richard Roeper
 