Steppenwolf’s 2023-2024 season will see the return of Laurie Metcalf, Jon Michael Hill

Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actress Laurie Metcalf returns to the Chicago stage as part of Steppenwolf Theatre’s 2023-2024 season, the company announced Wednesday.

Metcalf is slated to star in a yet-to-be-titled work by playwright Samuel D. Hunter (“The Whale,” “Bright New Boise”) and directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (“Wicked,” “Assassins,” “Take Me Out”). The play is scheduled to run June 13–July 21, 2024.

Metcalf (a three-time Emmy winner for her role as Jackie on the TV series “Roseanne,” and currently starring in its spinoff “The Conners”) received a best actress Tony for her work in “A Doll’s House, Part 2” in 2017, and best featured actress for the 2018 revival of “Three Tall Women.” An original Steppenwolf ensemble member, she most recently appeared at the theater in the 2010 production of “Detroit.”

Metcalf also received a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role as Marion McPherson in the 2017 Greta Gerwig film “Lady Bird.”

Jon Michael Hill attends the 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards in 2019 in New York City. Hill is set to star in the world premiere of “Purpose” at Steppenwolf Theatre next year. Getty Images

The season also includes the world premiere of “Purpose,” by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and starring Steppenwolf ensemble members Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill. Hill, who received a Tony nomination in 2010 for his work in the Steppenwolf transplant “Superior Donuts,” was last seen on stage here in the company’s 2019 production of “True West.” “Purpose” will be presented March 14-April 21, 2024.

Also announced for the new season — the first fully curated by co-artistic directors Audrey Francis and Glenn Davis — also includes: the Chicago premiere of “Sanctuary City” by Pulitzer Prizer winner Martyna Majok (Sept. 14-Nov. 18); “POTUS, or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” by Selina Fillinger (Oct. 26-Dec. 3), and “The Thanksgiving Play” Larissa FastHorse” (April 25-June 2, 2024).

