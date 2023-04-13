The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Small business borrowers in Illinois need more protection from predatory lending

A common reality for small businesses is thinking you’re paying one price for your loan, and instead realizing, sometimes too late, that your actual Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is in fact in the triple digits.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Small business borrowers in Illinois need more protection from predatory lending
Illinois State Capitol.

Illinois State Capitol.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Last week, state legislators heard testimony from a number of small business advocates about the importance of enacting protections for small business borrowers in Illinois that are falling prey to predatory lending practices. Legislation is needed because small businesses in Illinois are oftentimes unknowingly agreeing to higher-cost loan terms because it’s legal for lenders to offer opaque terms through deceptive practices.

A common reality for small businesses is thinking you’re paying one price for your loan, and instead realizing, sometimes too late, that your actual Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is in fact in the triple digits. This is because financing companies are offering products with interest rates other than APR that can mislead borrowers. Sometimes borrowers discover there are additional costs associated with their loan that they were not made aware of, and by this point, it’s too late for them to back out.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

The Small Business Truth in Lending Act legislation would address this by requiring price transparency in small business financial products, which would benefit the entire small business ecosystem. What’s more, it’s important to recognize how the lack of transparency in small business lending is disproportionately impacting under-resourced communities. Federal Reserve research indicated that minority-owned firms more frequently applied for “potentially higher-cost and less-transparent credit products.”

We urge state legislators to pass this legislation as soon as possible to protect our state’s small businesses from predatory and deceptive lenders.

Tasha Brown, Midwest director at Small Business Majority

School shootings are no joke

The Sun-Times reported Whitney Young High School was among more than 20 schools across Illinois targeted by fake threats of an active shooter on Wednesday. Officials said a 911 call was made in the morning saying an active shooter was inside the school building, but it was determined the call was a prank.

It is just a matter of time before one of these fake threats of active shooters in schools leads to real violence. As statistics show, legally and illegally, more and more people are carrying guns.

A person not realizing that a false threat has been made may wind up getting shot in chaos created by the fake threat. A teacher or student seeing the police flood the school grounds may think that school occupants are at risk and fire shots at someone they feel is the threat. First responders may mistakenly view a student or teacher as a threat and take lethal action. There are more than enough shots being fired in schools and we do not need pranks leading to more bloodshed.

Terry Takash, Western Springs

Working against needy families

While families in our area are struggling with the rising costs of food and trying to provide healthy meals for their children to eat, extremist Republicans in Washington are proposing massive cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Republicans have introduced legislation that, for the first time ever, would subject parents or grandparents with children seven years or older to a harsh time limit of three months of SNAP if they cannot meet burdensome work requirements. If this legislation were to pass 4 million children would see a massive reduction in their food assistance.

SNAP is one of the strongest tools our nation has to combat hunger. Our elected leaders should be strengthening SNAP benefits and protecting them against attacks, not doing the opposite.

Daniel Manobianco, Marquette Park

Next Up In Commentary
Clarence Thomas scandal: 4-alarm fire or much ado about nothing? Truth is in between
As the NRA meets in gun-friendly Indiana, new Illinois and federal laws aim to restrict weapons sales
Mayor-elect Johnson faces fiscal cliff in general operating budget
Don’t chalk up all American political discord to social media
‘Life’s gone by’
More guns, more violence: Lax laws allow shooters to legally buy powerful firearms
The Latest
Election_2024_Trump__1_.jpg
Nation/World
Judge rejects delay in Donald Trump rape trial, but grants concessions
The former president’s attorney sought a one-month delay in his trial in the alleged rape of a columnist after it was revealed that a Democratic donor was paying her lawyer.
By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
 
merlin_112421694.jpg
Michael Madigan
Despite cache of secret FBI recordings, ex-ComEd CEO tells jurors in bribery trial she didn’t view Madigan as an ally of utility
Anne Pramaggiore will face more questions when the ComEd bribery trial resumes Monday, when she will surely face vigorous cross-examination by prosecutors in the high-stakes case.
By Jon Seidel
 
Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomized the Swinging 60s, died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday, her family said.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Mary Quant, fashion mastermind of Swinging ‘60s style, dies at 93
Quant helped popularize the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the innovative tights and accessories that were an integral part of the look. She also created dresses and other simple mix-and-match garments that had an element of whimsy.
By Danica Kirka | Associated Press and Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on Oct. 7.
Columnists
Clarence Thomas scandal: 4-alarm fire or much ado about nothing? Truth is in between
Justice failed to live out the ideal that justices should avoid not just impropriety, but the appearance of impropriety.
By Mona Charen
 
A large American Flag hangs over 103rd Street outside Bake-Lamb Funeral Home for the visitation Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Oak Lawn Ill.
Chicago
Visitation held for Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt who died in South Side blaze
Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died on April 4 while battling an extra-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 