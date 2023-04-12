The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Fake active shooter threats reported at dozen schools across Illinois, including Whitney Young High School

Authorities have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls, according to Illinois State Police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police cars at night.

Adobe Stock Photo

Whitney Young High School on the Near West Side was one of a dozen schools across Illinois targeted by fake threats of an active shooter Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police reported at least 12 communities received the threats.

Officials at Whitney Young High School, 211 S. Laflin, reported a 911 call was made in the morning saying an active shooter was inside the school building. Chicago police responded and determined the call was “made as a prank,” according to school officials.

Students were about to sit for the SAT at the school, which proceeded as scheduled, officials said.

Rockford East High School was placed on lockdown after an active shooter threat was called in just after 8:30 a.m., according to the district's Facebook page. Police determined the threat was also a hoax.

All classes were canceled for the day. Juniors were scheduled to take the SAT but it was scheduled for a later date.

Freeport High School also reported getting a “prank phone call” on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, FHS was part of a nationwide trend,” the school district said in a statement. ”The call indicated that there was a real emergency when in fact there was not. Just to be safe, the police walked the building with multiple squads responding.”

State police encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to police. Authorities have not shared any additional information .

