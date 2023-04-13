The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Rays match MLB record with 13-0 start

Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

By  Associated Press
   
Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe (8) and Yandy Diaz (2) celebrate after scoring in the first inning Thursday. The Rays beat the Red Sox to improve to 13-0.

Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.

Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since Opening Day, the Rays set a team record for wins at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004.

Boston, held to four hits, has lost 13 consecutive games at the Trop.

Protest.jpeg
News
Chicago cop faces 90-day suspension for allegedly striking Police Board president during George Floyd protest
Police Board President Ghian Foreman filed a complaint with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability saying an officer struck him five times during the May 31, 2020 protest, leaving him with swelling in both legs and unable to walk home.
By Sophie Sherry
 
An aerial view of the Finkl Steel location at 1355 E. 93rd St. on Chicago’s South Side, Wednesday afternoon, April 12, 2023. | Brian Ernst/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Finkl Steel retira sus planes de añadir más hornos a sus instalaciones en el lado sureste
Miembros de la comunidad se reunen en Olive-Harvey College para una sesión comunitaria con la EPA de Illinois para expresar sus preocupaciones sobre el plan de Finkl y otros problemas de contaminación en el área. Los ejecutivos de Finkl no asistieron.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_112626238.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Chicago theaters embrace intimacy choreographers, another City Council race decided and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Dozens line up to visit The Obama Portraits, featuring Kehinde Wiley’s painting of former President Barack Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrayal of former First Lady Michelle Obama, on the first day the official portraits are on display at the Art Institute of Chicago, Friday morning, June 18, 2021.
Crime
Ex-payroll manager pleads guilty to stealing $2 million from Art Institute of Chicago
Michael Maurello, 56, of north suburban Beach Park, pleaded guilty Wednesday to depositing museum funds into his personal account from 2007 to 2020, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Soldier Field will be a host venue for this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup competition.
La Voz Chicago
Algunos partidos de la Copa Oro de la CONCACAF serán en el Soldier Field
La final se jugará el domingo 16 de julio en el SoFi Stadium.
By Sun-Times staff
 