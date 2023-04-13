The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Nation/World News Crime

Judge rejects delay in Donald Trump rape trial, but grants concessions

The former president’s attorney sought a one-month delay in his trial in the alleged rape of a columnist after it was revealed that a Democratic donor was paying her lawyer.

By  Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
   
SHARE Judge rejects delay in Donald Trump rape trial, but grants concessions
Election_2024_Trump__1_.jpg

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to go on trial this month on civil claims that he raped a woman in the mid-1990s.

Associated Press

NEW YORK — A federal judge rejected a request Thursday to delay former President Donald Trump’s trial this month on civil claims that he raped a woman in the mid-1990s, but he has granted a request by Trump’s lawyers to gather more evidence about who is paying the accuser’s lawyers.

New revelations that a major contributor to Democrats helped finance the litigation against Trump by columnist E. Jean Carroll prompted attorney Alina Habba to ask for a one-month delay of the April 25 trial.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said he would allow lawyers for Trump to gather more information and to question Carroll for up to one hour about why she said in an October deposition that her lawyers were relying on a contingency fee in the case and were not receiving other income.

Habba’s request is the second time this week that a Trump lawyer has asked to delay the trial on Carroll’s allegations that Trump raped her in 1996 in an upscale Manhattan department store dressing room.

Earlier this week, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina asked for a one-month delay, saying adverse publicity over Trump’s arrest last week on criminal charges in New York state court made a delay necessary.

Trump has denied that he raped Carroll and has accused the former longtime Elle magazine advice columnist and her lawyer of being politically driven after Carroll disclosed her claims for the first time publicly in a 2019 memoir while Trump was still president.

In her letter to the court Thursday, Habba said Carroll’s lawyers had disclosed for the first time this week that they had received funding from American Future Republic, a social welfare organization funded by Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn.

Habba wrote that the revelation raises significant questions about Carroll’s credibility and motives for suing Trump in November after New York state enacted a law allowing victims more time to sue those who committed sexual abuse against them, even if it happened decades ago.

Habba said it also goes to the heart of Trump’s defense because he has consistently labeled Carroll’s claims a “con job” and a “hoax” and has questioned whether she is pushing a political agenda or being funded by a rival political party.

Hoffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, responded in a letter to the court Thursday, asking the judge to deny Trump’s latest bid for a delay to the trial.

“One thing is clear — Trump will stop at nothing to avoid having a jury hear Carroll’s claims,” she wrote.

Kaplan said her client was preparing for trial recently when she recalled hearing that her lawyers, who were operating on a contingency fee basis, had also secured funding from a nonprofit organization. Carroll’s lawyers then notified Trump’s lawyers, who demanded to know the source of the funding.

Meanwhile, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals released a written opinion Thursday providing additional legal insight that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals can use to decide if the United States can be substituted for Trump as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit Carroll filed before her November rape lawsuit.

The 2nd Circuit had asked the D.C. court to provide insight into a law addressing when an employer should be liable for the actions of its employee.

The D.C. court said it lacked facts to recommend whether it believed that allegedly libelous statements Trump made after Carroll’s rape claims became public fell within the scope of his employment as president.

It did attempt to clarify the law, though it noted that most of its case law on the subject pertained to disputes over whether law enforcement individuals could be held personally liable.

The defamation lawsuit eventually will be dismissed if the United States is substituted as a defendant, and a trial might become unnecessary otherwise because the November rape lawsuit also contains a defamation claim against Trump.

Next Up In News
Despite cache of secret FBI recordings, ex-ComEd CEO tells jurors in bribery trial she didn’t view Madigan as an ally of utility
Visitation held for Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt who died in South Side blaze
‘King Rudy’ Acosta pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors— a day after his father is sentenced to probation
Illinois among states considering ban on cosmetics containing PFAS
The Joffrey Ballet, a Selena tribute concert and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ among the summer fun planned for Millennium Park
Massachusetts Air National Guards member arrested in leak of classified military documents
The Latest
merlin_112421694.jpg
Michael Madigan
Despite cache of secret FBI recordings, ex-ComEd CEO tells jurors in bribery trial she didn’t view Madigan as an ally of utility
Anne Pramaggiore will face more questions when the ComEd bribery trial resumes Monday, when she will surely face vigorous cross-examination by prosecutors in the high-stakes case.
By Jon Seidel
 
Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomized the Swinging 60s, died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday, her family said.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Mary Quant, fashion mastermind of Swinging ‘60s style, dies at 93
Quant helped popularize the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the innovative tights and accessories that were an integral part of the look. She also created dresses and other simple mix-and-match garments that had an element of whimsy.
By Danica Kirka | Associated Press and Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
Illinois State Capitol.
Letters to the Editor
Small business borrowers in Illinois need more protection from predatory lending
A common reality for small businesses is thinking you’re paying one price for your loan, and instead realizing, sometimes too late, that your actual Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is in fact in the triple digits.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on Oct. 7.
Columnists
Clarence Thomas scandal: 4-alarm fire or much ado about nothing? Truth is in between
Justice failed to live out the ideal that justices should avoid not just impropriety, but the appearance of impropriety.
By Mona Charen
 
A large American Flag hangs over 103rd Street outside Bake-Lamb Funeral Home for the visitation Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Oak Lawn Ill.
Chicago
Visitation held for Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt who died in South Side blaze
Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died on April 4 while battling an extra-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 