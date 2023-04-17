The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 17, 2023
Giant largemouth bass at night in Cook County

Scott Oglanian caught a giant largemouth bass, his PB, at night last week in Cook County.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Scott Oglanian caught his personal-best largemouth bass at night in Cook County. Provided photo

Scott Oglanian caught his personal-best largemouth bass at night in Cook County.

Sometimes you can go back.

Scott Oglanian caught his personal-best largemouth bass when, as he messaged, “I went back to get my glasses that fell off my hat, figured I’d take some casts.”

He caught it around 9 p.m. Thursday in Cook County on on a Megabass PopMax (a popper) on 10-pound PowerPro line. It weighed 9.02 pounds.

He uses a 7-foot medium-heavy spinning setup.

“For bomb casts to those smart spooky giants and [it’s] just easier to present a bait,” he messaged.

Well, that’s worth a different look.

Another view of Scott Oglanian with his personal-best largemouth bass, caught at night in Cook County. Provided photo

Another view of Scott Oglanian with his personal-best largemouth bass, caught at night in Cook County.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

