Giant largemouth bass at night in Cook County

Sometimes you can go back.
Scott Oglanian caught his personal-best largemouth bass when, as he messaged, “I went back to get my glasses that fell off my hat, figured I’d take some casts.”
He caught it around 9 p.m. Thursday in Cook County on on a Megabass PopMax (a popper) on 10-pound PowerPro line. It weighed 9.02 pounds.
He uses a 7-foot medium-heavy spinning setup.
“For bomb casts to those smart spooky giants and [it’s] just easier to present a bait,” he messaged.
Well, that’s worth a different look.
