Giant largemouth bass at night in Cook County

Sometimes you can go back.

Scott Oglanian caught his personal-best largemouth bass when, as he messaged, “I went back to get my glasses that fell off my hat, figured I’d take some casts.”

He caught it around 9 p.m. Thursday in Cook County on on a Megabass PopMax (a popper) on 10-pound PowerPro line. It weighed 9.02 pounds.

He uses a 7-foot medium-heavy spinning setup.

“For bomb casts to those smart spooky giants and [it’s] just easier to present a bait,” he messaged.

Well, that’s worth a different look.

Another view of Scott Oglanian with his personal-best largemouth bass, caught at night in Cook County. Provided

