The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 17, 2023
Weather News Chicago

Snow showers reported across Chicago area early Monday; slick roads, low visibility

Temperatures were expected to rise steadily during the week, with 70s by Thursday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Snow showers reported across Chicago area early Monday; slick roads, low visibility
Spring snow flurries left a light dusting on yards, homes and trees on April 17, 2023.

Snow in April? Of course. Flurries across the Chicago area on Monday morning left some pretty yards, and some pretty slick roads, in its wake.

Sun-Times staff photo

Snow showers were reported across the Chicago area early Monday, reducing visibility in some areas and causing slick conditions on bridges and overpasses.

But temperatures were expected to rise steadily during the week, with 70s expected by Thursday.

For the morning commute Monday, however, temperatures hovered around the freezing mark north of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service. Icy accumulations of less than an inch were expected, though some northwest suburbs could get up to 3 inches.

The weather service warned of wind guts of 40 to 45 mph today, with temperatures again dropping to around freezing at night.

Tuesday will be warmer, with temperatures in the 50s during the day, then dropping into the 30s at night. The warming trend continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures climbing to the 70s. But there’s a chance some rain will accompany the warm weather on both days. 

Friday should be dry, with temperatures settling in the 50s.

Next Up In News
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting during attempted carjacking in Grand Boulevard
10 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
In Englewood, Powell’s Barbershop marks new chapter years after fatal shooting struck business
Prognosis uncertain for Arwady post with Johnson — but city health chief ‘looking forward to the conversation’
To protect our health and environment, limit use of toxic ‘forever chemical’ PFAS
Boy, 17, shot to death in New City
The Latest
Farragut’s Bella DeMateo (3) pitches against Ag. Science.
High School Baseball
Farragut junior Bella DeMateo proving she belongs on baseball field
Bella DeMateo has settled in as the Admirals’ starting third baseman and closer. The best part? Right next to her at shortstop is her freshman brother, Ben.
By Mike Clark
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting during attempted carjacking in Grand Boulevard
Two men shot at the pair as they drove away in the 4900 block of South Calumet Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_112641784.jpg
Music
Jordy, pop star from Northbrook, gives 2000 hit a queer update with ‘Story of a Boy’
Former Glenbrook North theater kid inspires transgender TikTok campaign with his take on the Nine Days hit ‘Absolutely (Story of a Girl).’
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
United States forward Hilary Knight (21) celebrates victory with her teammates.
Olympic Sports
U.S. beats Canada 6-3 to win women’s world hockey championships gold medal
Hilary Knight scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation.
By John Wawrow | Associated Press
 
A 17-year-old boy was found shot Aug. 23, 2022, in Woodlawn.
Crime
10 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
Three teens were wounded in two attacks involving large groups of young people gathering in the Loop and at 31st Street Beach.
By Sun-Times Wire
 