Monday, April 17, 2023
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Our host, Lynn Sweet, will be joined by a political panel to discuss Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s election victory, plus the 2024 Democratic convention in Chicago. Join the conversation on April 27.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
At the Table | April 27, 2023

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by a political panel to talk about Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and the election that brought him to power. 

Plus, Sweet and our guests will cover Chicago landing the 2024 Democratic National Convention. 

Stream the conversation on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT

At the Table with Lynn Sweet
April 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
