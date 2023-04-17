The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 17, 2023
Firefighters battle wind-driven fire at Southwest Side pallet yard

A large number of pallets were engulfed in flames, prompting officials to upgrade the blaze to a two-alarm fire and call for more resources, officials said. No one was hurt.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Chicago firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a pallet yard on the Southwest Side on Monday evening. Winds fed the fire, which was put down by 8:30 p.m., officials said.

Chicago firefighters battled a blaze Monday at a yard holding wooden pallets on the Southwest Side.

The fire broke out about 7:30 p.m. in the outdoor lot of a business that manufactures pallets at West 25th and South Rockwell streets, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

A large number of pallets were engulfed in flames, prompting fire officials to upgrade the blaze to a two-alarm fire and call for more resources, officials said.

The fire was contained to a lot that contained many pallets and raw wood, officials said, but whipping winds fed flames, making the fight more difficult for firefighters.

The fire was put down by 8:30 p.m., officials said. No injuries were reported.

