The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
NFL Sports

Bills’ Damar Hamlin medically cleared to resume playing

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane said three specialists were in agreement that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati four months ago.

By  John Wawrow | Associated Press
   
SHARE Bills’ Damar Hamlin medically cleared to resume playing
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team’s voluntary workout program some four months after going into cardiac arrest during a game.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team’s voluntary workout program some four months after going into cardiac arrest during a game.

Joshua Bessex/AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team’s voluntary workout program some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati, general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday.

“He is fully cleared to resume activity,” Beane said, with the clearance coming from the team after the player met with a third and final specialist on Friday.

Beane said all three specialists were in agreement that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications. While the Bills had their own doctor sit in on Hamlin’s meetings with specialists, Beane said the team is following the lead of the specialists.

Hamlin has experienced what doctors are calling a remarkable recovery since collapsing on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals, which was suspended and eventually canceled.

The second-year player from Pittsburgh’s exurb of McKee’s Rock spent nearly 10 days recovering in hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo before being released. He eventually began visiting the Bills’ facility and attended the team’s season-ending 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hamlin has since made numerous appearances around the country, including meeting with President Joe Biden last month. During the Super Bowl festivities in Arizona in February, he received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award. He also took part in a pregame ceremony in which the NFL honored the Bills’ and Bengals’ training and medical staffs and first responders who treated the 24-year-old.

Next Up In NFL
Jalen Hurts’ record deal raises price for elite QBs — and perhaps Justin Fields
Bears receiver DJ Moore shows his true colors
Eagles will sign QB Jalen Hurts to $255 million extension
Bears bring back WR Dante Pettis
Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to swing a big stick in the second round of draft
Dan Snyder agrees to sell Commanders for more than $6 billion
The Latest
An exterior shot of Lane Technical College Prep High School, a public selective-enrollment magnet high school in Roscoe Village.
Education
Lane Tech students analyze Chicago’s fentanyl crisis
Fentanyl was involved in 86% of opioid-related overdoses in Chicago in 2020, according to city data. Fentanyl overdoses started skyrocketing in 2018, said Luis Agostini, a spokesperson for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Chicago field division.
By Catherine Odom
 
This slow-cooked chilli is self-sufficient, simmering and bubbling away in the oven, allowing the meat to tenderize in a heady, smoky ragout, absorbing the flavors and mingling in a swirling brew of beer, tomato and spice.
Recipes
Good things, like this beef chilli, come in slow-cooked packages
The result is a comforting, deeply flavored chili, tinged with smoke and fragrant with spice.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Committee member Don Dubin raises his arm while visitor Frank Strutynski addresses the March meeting of the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee meeting.
Outdoors
Go & Show features Chicago fishing committee meeting and a swap night
The Chicago fishing advisory committee holds its first evening meeting on Thursday and South Side Muskie Hawk’s Fishing Swap Night is Wednesday.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our boozing uncle ruins family events, and host lets him
Kindly aunt seems powerless to stop the obnoxious drunk from spoiling parties and holidays.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Ray_Romano_and_Laurie_Metcalf_in_Somewhere_in_Queens_Photo_Credit_Mary_Cybulski_Courtesy_of_Roadside_Attractions_5000x3333.jpg
Movies and TV
Everybody ribs Ray Romano in his delightful directorial debut ‘Somewhere in Queens’
TV veteran stars in sharply funny movie as a likable schlub who dotes on his basketball player son.
By Richard Roeper
 