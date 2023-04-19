The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Keep Illinois after-school programs afloat

Programs that serve thousands of students are at risk because of a state mixup. Lawmakers can, and should, make sure programs, and kids, don’t lose out.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Keep Illinois after-school programs afloat
An after-school lacrosse program at practice in Chicago in September 2019.

An after-school lacrosse program at practice in Chicago in September 2019.

James Foster/For the Sun-Times

After-school programs can literally save young peoples’ lives, and our state should do everything it can to make sure such programs stay afloat financially.

Research has shown, time and again, that young people are far more likely to become involved in violence during the after-school hours. One example: National data from 2019, compiled by the Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, shows that on school days, the number of violent crimes committed by youth ages 7 to 17 was at its highest — 64.6 per 1,000 young people — at 3 p.m. The rate declined but remained high until 5 p.m.

We’ve heard the same message repeatedly from youth advocates and educators: Give young people options for constructive activity to keep them out of trouble. So we’re urging state lawmakers to make sure that programs across Illinois that are now in danger of losing millions, through no fault of their own, get the money they need to keep operating.

Editorial

Editorial

Programs around Illinois that serve thousands of students were told recently that they’re in danger of losing grant money because the Illinois State Board of Education miscalculated and then overspent federal funds that are disbursed through the 21st Century Community Learning Center program, as WBEZ’s Sarah Karp reported. The shortfall could reach $15 million.

Chicago Public Schools plans to use federal COVID-19 relief money to help out programs here that are in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, kids shouldn’t pay the price, and state lawmakers can fill the budget gap for programs elsewhere that need help. ISBE, for its part, has to make sure costly miscalculations don’t happen again.

Down the road, though, community-run after-school programs that operate on shoestring budgets need some assurance of long-term funding. That’s the problem these programs, as well as state government and private philanthropy, will need to answer.

A well-rounded education involves more than just the classroom.

The need is clearly there. Fewer than one in five Illinois teens — 18% — participate in an after-school program, yet 41% would do so if programs were available, according to the group ACT (After School for Children and Teens) Now Illinois.

Opinion Newsletter

An after-school chess or science club, an arts or music program, a dance class — any one can make all the difference in keeping a young person engaged and out of trouble. Research for After School Matters, a non-profit that operates programs across Chicago, found that participants had fewer school absences and were more likely to graduate and to enroll in college. Teens themselves said ASM programs made them feel safer and gave them a sense of belonging.

Related

Illinois aims be a leader in access to high-quality early childhood education.

After-school programs are another area where our state should aim high.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Coming clean about gas stoves will help consumers make better choices
Chicago Architecture Biennial’s return is a chance to show the world our city’s better side
Englewood Nature Trail stays on track with $3 million in state funding
To protect our health and environment, limit use of toxic ‘forever chemical’ PFAS
Walmart closures show that small business, not big box stores, are the answer for food deserts
More guns, more violence: Lax laws allow shooters to legally buy powerful firearms
The Latest
Illinois v Michigan
College Sports
After too many close losses in 2022, Illini have spent the offseason in finishing school
Being better at that — finishing — has been in Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s mind all offseason. If he has had one thing driving himself and one prevailing message to his staff and players, that’s it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Chicago
5 teens hospitalized after taking edibles at Uptown high school
One teen was in serious-to-critical condition, and four others were in fair-to-serious condition at Uplift Community High School, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (at microphones) speaks with reporters after addressing the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield on Wednesday as Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (forefront, second from left), state Senate President Don Harmon (behind Johnson) and other legislators applaud.
Springfield
Mayor-elect Johnson pitches unity to state legislators in Springfield: ‘Our challenges are not that unique’
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said he didn’t come to Springfield to “dictate” what Chicago needs when it comes to public safety dollars. “How do I call myself a collaborator and then I’m dictating?” Johnson asked reporters. “These are ongoing conversations.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 19: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announces his candidacy for President on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. An outspoken anti-vaccine activist, RFK Jr. joins self-help author Marianne Williamson in the Democratic presidential field of challengers for 2024. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775963935
Politics
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launches 2024 presidential campaign
Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, has recently drawn fire for being an anti-vaccine advocate accused by family members and experts of spreading misleading information.
By Associated Press
 
A man walks past the News Corp. Building and Fox News Headquarters on April 19 in New York City. The network will have to pay $787.5 million for its lies about Dominion Voting Systems.
Columnists
Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting won’t end the network’s trafficking in lies
Spreading lies most certainly should have consequences, and Fox will have to pay out $787.5 million for its lies about Dominion Voting. But expect the network to keep trafficking in lies, junk science and conspiracy theories.
By S. E. Cupp
 