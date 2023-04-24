Man injured in River North armed robbery

A man was injured in an armed robbery Sunday night in River North.
The 63-year-old man was in the 600 block of North State Street around 9 p.m. when two men with handguns approached and demanded his belongings, striking his hand before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
