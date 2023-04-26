The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Editorials Commentary

New 43rd Street bridge over DuSable LSD brings more equity to south lakefront

The $36 million bridge is designed to improve lakefront access for Bronzeville and North Kenwood.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE New 43rd Street bridge over DuSable LSD brings more equity to south lakefront
A photographer walks on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail, after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A photographer walks on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail, after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The communities of Bronzeville and North Kenwood are so close to Chicago’s lakefront, and yet for decades they were so far.

That’s because the South Side neighborhoods’ main non-vehicular connection across DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the lakefront’s vast Burnham Park were a couple of narrow, aged footbridges that were only accessible by stairs.

But the city — rightfully — has been making up for this historic deficiency since 2016 by building new, accessible and visually iconic bridges over the blocks-long divide. The third span in the set officially opened at 43rd Street on Wednesday.

“Our lakefront is an amenity that should be available to all residents from all neighborhoods at all times,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at the opening ceremony. “And with today’s announcement, it is.”

Editorial

Editorial

Bridges and other infrastructure matter, everywhere

The $36 million bridge joins new crossings at 35th and 41st streets. The S-shaped, steel-arched 43rd Street span — painted in Chicago blue — is a twin of the one at 41st that opened in late 2018.

Both were designed by AECOM with Cordogan, Clark & Associates.

The 43rd Street bridge replaces one built nearly 70 years ago.

“If a bridge could be a shack, that’s what it looked like,” Ald. Sophia King (4th), who spoke at the ribbon-cutting, said of the old bridge.

Said Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi: “Infrastructure matters. And it matters everywhere, whether it’s a square or a sidewalk or a bridge like this.”

Which does lead to a design concern we have: The curved west ramp to the bridge swings within a few yards of the north side of an 1880s Victorian home at 43rd Street and Oakenwald Avenue.

Given the house is listed as a contributor to the North Kenwood Multiple Resource Landmark District — and people live in the home — more care perhaps could have been taken with the ramp’s placement.

Still, the bridge is a potential win for the city and the south lakefront.

In a city historically rife with inequities caused by bad and racially restrictive urban planning, it’s good to see barriers that made it difficult for residents of two predominantly Black areas to reach the beautiful lakefront finally being chipped away.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Kim Foxx leaves a complicated legacy of progress and missteps in Cook County state’s attorney’s office
Chicago mail carriers are being robbed at an alarming rate, and Postal Service must do more to protect them
Durbin must invite Clarence Thomas to testify about gifts, free travel from Harlan Crow
More summer jobs for Chicago youth is a smart move, if city can find the money
County workers’ alleged PPP fraud is shameful example of cooking the books
Youth violence, policing and the tough road ahead for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson
The Latest
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announces she will not seek reelection during a speech at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets in River North, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS106
Editorials
Kim Foxx leaves a complicated legacy of progress and missteps in Cook County state’s attorney’s office
Whoever succeeds Kim Foxx must carry the torch forward on criminal justice reform, while avoiding the mistakes Foxx made.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A photo of Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson at the NFL Combine.
Bears
Ohio State OT Paris Johnson eager to reunite with Justin Fields if Bears draft him
Offensive line is an urgent need for the Bears, and they should have first choice among those players at No. 9. Plus, checking in with Jalen Carter about his visit to Halas Hall.
By Jason Lieser
 
MICHELLE LOHMANN/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER (Left to right,) Nine-year-old Lena Vogel, 8-year-old Isabel Leckie, 9-year-old Caitlyn McLaughlin, 8-year-old Amy Yu and 8-year-old Gavin Cloherty disassemble a M2000 machine used to extract RNA and DNA during their visit to Abbott Molecular’s Take Our Children to Work Day. The company hosted 63 children ages 8 to 13.
News
Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day invites kids to learn about parents’ jobs
The annual event - held April 27 this year - offers kids a glimpse into their parents’ life at the office and is being held both remotely and in person.
By Catherine Odom
 
Collage_Maker_26_Apr_2023_05_07_PM_2581.jpg
Art
Juice WRLD, Frankie Knuckles murals mysteriously erased in West Loop
Neighbors had long complained about the visitors who came to see Juice WRLD mural, which had gone viral on social media and attracted international tourists. The man overseeing the murals says the city should have protected them.
By David Struett
 
The Crispy Battered Lion’s Mane Sandwich featuring Four Star Mushrooms and Three Sisters Garden Pea Shoots Slaw featured for a special Earth Day menu item at Chef Sarah Stegner’s Prairie Grass Cafe.
Taste
Dining Out? Lion’s mane mushroom specials, Chicago Pickle Fest and more
Your guide to eating out in Chicago. Highlights of area eateries’ openings, new menus, special events and more.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 