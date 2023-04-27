The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
NFL Sports College Sports

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon goes at No. 5 overall to the Seahawks in the NFL Draft

Witherspoon was regarded as one of the top two cornerbacks in the draft despite being slightly undersized from what Seattle has opted for in the past with players at the position.

By  Tim Booth | Associated Press
   
SHARE Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon goes at No. 5 overall to the Seahawks in the NFL Draft
Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL Draft.

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL Draft.

Charlie Riedel/AP

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks continued the overhaul of their defense, selecting Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Despite edge rusher Tyree Wilson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter still on the board, the Seahawks opted to solidify their cornerback position a year after Seattle spent two draft picks on cornerbacks in Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant.

Witherspoon was regarded as one of the top two cornerbacks in the draft despite being slightly undersized from what Seattle has opted for in the past with players at the position. Witherspoon blossomed in his final season at Illinois where he was the Big Ten defensive back of the year, had three interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

Related

He is the first cornerback to be selected in the first round by Seattle since Kelly Jennings was selected No. 31 overall in 2006.

Seattle held its highest pick during the tenure of coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, the result of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver before last season. Seattle also owns the No. 20 pick, two of five picks the Seahawks have in the top 83 selections of the draft.

Next Up In NFL
Panthers use pick from Bears to take Alabama QB Bryce Young No. 1 in NFL Draft
Ravens, Lamar Jackson agree to 5-year, $260 million deal
NFL Draft primer: How it works and where the Bears fit in
How ESPN 1000, The Score will maneuver NFL Draft coverage around White Sox, Cubs games
Bears got strong return for No. 1 pick in draft, but will it turn out to be good deal?
Ohio State OT Paris Johnson eager to reunite with Justin Fields if Bears draft him
The Latest
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets supporters the day after he defeated Paul Vallas in a runoff mayoral election, April 5, 2023. Johnson will step down next month from the Cook County Board, which feted him Thursday at his last meeting. Ashlee Rezin / Chicago Sun-Times
Politics
Brandon Johnson gets advice at his final county board meeting
With a nod to the mayor-elect’s “unfunny” jokes and love of snacks, Cook County board members feted Johnson before his swearing in next month.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Hahn.JPG
White Sox
‘Put it on me,’ GM Rick Hahn says about White Sox’ disastrous start. That won’t be a problem
If the Sox don’t pull a magical comeback out of their helmets and win their substandard division, the party’s over — Hahn must go.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went No. 1 overall at the NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Bears
Panthers use pick from Bears to take Alabama QB Bryce Young No. 1 in NFL Draft
The Bears had the top pick, but moved back to No. 9 in a deal with the Panthers last month.
By Jason Lieser
 
Brittney Griner speaks at her first news conference since being released from a Russian prison.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner gets emotional while discussing detainment in Russia
Photos of her family half a world away kept Griner afloat. “Just being able to see their faces, that did it for me,” Griner said Thursday in her first news conference since being released.
By John Marshall | AP
 
A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting April 27, 2023 in the 1900 block of South State Street.
Crime
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting involving stolen vehicle on Near South Side
An 18-year-old man and another person were in a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South State Street when a stolen white Kia approached them and someone inside opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 