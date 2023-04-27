The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
NFL Sports College Sports

Packers take Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with 13th pick in draft

Green Bay began the week with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft, but they moved up two spots as part of the blockbuster trade that sent four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

By  Steve Megargee | Associated Press
   
SHARE Packers take Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with 13th pick in draft
The Packers took Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Packers took Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Michael Conroy/AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers addressed one of their major positional needs by selecting Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Green Bay began the week with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft, but they moved up two spots as part of the blockbuster trade that sent four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

That trade also brought the Packers a second-round selection (No. 42 overall) and sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, plus a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets’ snaps this season. The Packers are sending a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft to the Jets.

Green Bay’s lack of pass-rushing depth became apparent after Rashan Gary tore his anterior cruciate ligament last November. Gary had six sacks in nine games, Preston Smith had a team-high 812 sacks and nobody else had more than four last season.

Van Ness wasn’t a starter for Iowa last season, but he still had 11 tackles for loss and 612 sacks. The former high school hockey player earned the nickname “Hercules” for his strength and showed plenty of versatility at Iowa by lining up at both tackle and end.

This marks just the second time in the last 14 drafts that the Packers have selected among the top 15 overall picks. The Packers drafted Gary 12th overall in 2019.

After going 8-9 and missing the playoffs last season to end a string of three straight playoff appearances, the Packers are entering a new post-Rodgers era with 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love as their starting quarterback.

The Packers have three of the top 45 overall selections in the draft, giving them plenty of opportunities to boost a roster that has more holes than usual since salary-cap issues prevented them from being very active on the free-agent market.

Next Up In NFL
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski goes to the Titans at No. 11 in the NFL Draft
Bears trade back, pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at No. 10 in NFL Draft
Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon goes at No. 5 overall to the Seahawks in the NFL Draft
Panthers use pick from Bears to take Alabama QB Bryce Young No. 1 in NFL Draft
Ravens, Lamar Jackson agree to 5-year, $260 million deal
NFL Draft primer: How it works and where the Bears fit in
The Latest
The runaway heifer, resting comfortably later Thursday at the Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock.
Suburban Chicago
Heifer goes on the lam in north suburbs, leads cops on wild chase through Niles and Park Ridge
The heifer was part of a high school senior prank gone wrong, police said. Rita Thorpe, 81, knew it was safe to come outside when she heard the mooing. “I texted my kid and said, ‘How many cops does it take to catch a runaway cow in Park Ridge?’” she said later.
By Stefano Esposito
 
merlin_112921404.jpg
Movies and TV
Fun comedy ‘Polite Society’ marries matchmaking and martial arts
Movie about two British-Pakistani sisters is propelled by an infectious and genuine punk-rock energy.
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 
Dylan Cease lasted just four innings Thursday.
White Sox
From bad to worse: White Sox pounded by Rays, suffer eighth straight loss
They drop to 7-19 after embarrassing loss.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Tennessee Titans selected Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski in the NFL Draft.
NFL
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski goes to the Titans at No. 11 in the NFL Draft
The Titans gave up 49 sacks last season on a patchwork line because of injuries.
By Teresa M. Walker | AP
 
The grave marker for Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip. His lynching was a tipping point for the civil rights moment.
Chicago
After death of Emmett Till’s accuser, Chicago-area cousin says, ‘No one now will be’ held accountable
Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. said Thursday, “It is up to all of us to be accountable to the challenges we still face in overcoming racial injustice.”
By Kaitlin Washburn
 