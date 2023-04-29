Chicago outdoors: Suburban red fox and decorative Packers goose decoy

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“My husband painted this goose decoy as you can see in green and yellow. He is a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan. He was at a sports show in the past and Reggie White was there and he had him sign the goose. Reggie got a good laugh out of signing something so unusual. . . . [My husband] was in contact with the number [for the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, which runs through today, April 29] you provided and they told him they have no idea what something like that would be worth, but welcome to come and see what happens lol!” Robyn and Frank Klemenswicz

A: I love it and will readily admit I’m curious what the appraisal might be.

WILD OF THE WEEK

A red fox, part of a family in Naperville, eying the landscape. John Cuculich

John Cuculich of Naperville emailed that “a few days ago learned that a fox had given birth to six kits only a few houses away. Right before sundown, the mother and cubs would bounce around the front yard for a half-hour or so. For a few days, people were clustering around at a safe distance or in their cars.”

Red foxes are my favorite mammal and that just made my week.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Through today, April 29:North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Westin Chicago Lombard

Today, April 29:Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, Berwyn Moose Lodge

FUNDRAISER

Today, April 29:Help send autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson, currently ranked sixth in the nation, to the National Bass Trail National Championships, Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, Musky Tales, Antioch, 5-9 p.m., contact Jeff Henderson 847-409-1410 or goosefishing@yahoo.com

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

Through Sunday, April 30:First lottery, Illinois residents only, firearm or muzzleloader deer permits

Turkey hunting: Fourth season, north zone, though Wednesday, May 3; fifth, south, through Thursday, May 4; fifth, north, Thursday, May 4, to May 11.

HUNTER SAFETY

May 6-7: Ingleside, S.FREY2008@YAHOO.COM

WINGSHOOTING

May 6 or 7: Introductory clinic, Des Plaines SFWA, Wilmington, click here for details

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Boat America: Monday, May 1, Northfield, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com . . . next Saturday, May 6, Bolingbrook, Darryl Joseph Haefner, jlyrrad@comcast.net