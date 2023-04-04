The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Weather News Metro/State

Hail bigger than golf balls falls in west and southwest suburbs

The largest hail reported in the area was in Boulder Hill, south of Aurora, at 2.75 inches in diameter. A golf ball’s diameter is 1.68 inches.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Hail bigger than golf balls falls in west and southwest suburbs
Hail in Evanston.

Hail in Evanston.

Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Hail larger than golf balls fell in parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon.

Hail exceeding 2 inches in diameter was reported in west, southwest and northwest suburbs, National Weather Service meteorologist Ricky Castro said.

A golf ball’s diameter is 1.68 inches.

The National Weather Service’s regional office didn’t mince words when it tweeted at 2:36 p.m.: “Hail as large as 2 to 2.5 inches now likely falling in southeastern Lake county IL near Bannockburn. Very damaging hail storm - take cover now!”

The largest hail reported in the area was in Boulder Hill, south of Aurora, at 2.75 inches in diameter.

“It was a pretty significant hail event. It wasn’t necessarily anticipated to go this way, but it’s something that can happen,” Castro said of the difficulty in predicting hail. “It’s one of the tricky parts of thunderstorm forecasting.” 

There have been no reports of injuries, Castro said. 

Large hail can damage cars and homes, he said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to several reports of wind damage to property, including on the 3600 and 4500 blocks of West Grant Avenue, and on the 1600 block of North Wells Street.

Next Up In News
GM takes No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla, passes Ford
Voters hit the polls in the Chicago mayoral runoff — here’s why some cast their ballot
Trump’s indictment: Read it for yourself
Firefighter killed, another hurt at extra-alarm fire in West Pullman
Technical issues delay criminal case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father
5 students in custody after reports of possible gun at Highland Park High School
The Latest
Chevrolet shows off their Chevrolet Bolt at the North American International Auto Show on Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit.
Business
GM takes No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla, passes Ford
Strong sales of the Chevrolet Bolt pushed General Motors ahead of Ford in electric vehicle sales during the first quarter.
By Associated Press
 
Two people walk over with ballots in hand to the ballot box to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting for the Chicago mayoral runoff election at the downtown voting super site, Monday, April 3, 2023.
Politics
Voters hit the polls in the Chicago mayoral runoff — here’s why some cast their ballot
We spoke with voters across the city casting their ballot in the Chicago runoff election for the mayor and 14 aldermanic candidates.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Betty Archie, a Chatham resident, went to cast her vote for mayor and alderperson this afternoon at Simeon Career Academy in the 6th Ward, which also served as a polling place for some 21st Ward residents.
Afternoon Edition
Chicagoans hit the polls, firefighter mourned and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Katelyn Haas
 
New York Grand Jury Votes To Indict Former President Trump
Nation/World
Trump’s indictment: Read it for yourself
Former President Donald Trump was charged by the Manhattan District Attorney on Tuesday in a 34-count felony indictment.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago firefighters salute the motorcade bringing firefighter Jermaine Pelt to the Cook County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday.
West Pullman
Firefighter killed, another hurt at extra-alarm fire in West Pullman
Jermaine Pelt, 49, a Chicago firefighter since 2005, “went down” as crews were ordered out of the area due to worsening conditions, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.
By Stefano Esposito and Mitch Dudek
 