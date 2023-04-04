The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Health News Business

Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9 billion payout to settle talcum powder lawsuits

A subsidiary of the company will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9 billion payout to settle talcum powder lawsuits
A bottle of Johnson’s baby powder. Its maker Johnson &amp; Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover accusations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount the company previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.

A bottle of Johnson’s baby powder. Its maker Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover accusations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount the company previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.

Jeff Chiu / AP

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover accusations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer — more than quadrupling the amount the company previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.

A J&J subsidiary plans to re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.

The $8.9 billion that J&J would transfer to subsidiary LTL Management would be payable over the next 25 years.

The amount is up from the $2 billion that the New Brunswick, New Jersey, company set aside in October 2021.

The revised amount is being backed by more than 60,000 parties that have filed lawsuits over harm they say J&J talcum powder caused, according to the company.

J&J isn’t admitting wrongdoing as part of its proposed settlement. Going beyond that, Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, said the lawsuits’ claims of harm “are specious and lack scientific merit.”

But fighting the lawsuits would take decades and be expensive, Haas said.

The lawsuits filed against J&J said its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, and mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

Related

The lawsuits contributed to a drop in Johnson & Johnson’s sales of baby powder, prompting the company to stop selling its talc-based products in 2020.

Last year, the company announced plans to cease sales of the product worldwide.

Related

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Arrests at historic lows, murders up 50% since last election: Key public safety issues next mayor faces
Secret ‘risk rankings’ unfairly target struggling customers for faster gas, electricity cutoffs, consumer groups say
Brandon Johnson: From church youth group leader to teacher on a path ‘to do better for others’
Paul Vallas: From playing with ‘imaginary friends’ to tackling ‘big, nearly impossible tasks’
Clout-heavy lawyer James J. Banks makes a push in video gaming
Black Illinois Tollway employees outraged over rope hung in locker room
The Latest
Chicago jazz guitarist George Freeman will turn 96 later this week. The musician is releasing a new album later this year.
Music
Turning 96, Chicago jazz guitarist George Freeman is still playing and about to release a new record
To celebrate his birthday, Freeman and his band are playing two shows at the Green Mill in Uptown.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Klaus Teuber, a dental technician from Darmstadt, presenting his game The Settlers of Catan Sept. 29, 1995, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Obituaries
Klaus Teuber, who created hugely popular Catan board game, dead at 70
He was a dental technician in the 1980s when he started designing board games in his basement and never thought his game, originally titled The Settlers of Catan, would be so successful.
By Associated Press
 
Jill Biden’s office backtracked after the first lady suggested NCAA runner-up Iowa visit the White House along with champion LSU.
College Sports
Joe Biden invites NCAA champs UConn, LSU to White House
The president’s invitation made no mention of women’s runner-up Iowa. First lady Jill Biden had suggested the Hawkeyes also should visit the White House.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 
A Highland Park police vehicle.
Crime
5 students in custody after reports of possible gun at Highland Park High School
The school was placed on lockdown for about 90 minutes as police searched the campus. There were no reports of shots being fired, city officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol fist bumps his players during pregame introductions.
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keeps lines of communication open
It hasn’t hurt that Grifol had the benefit of a normal offseason.
By Mark Gonzales
 