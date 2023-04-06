The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
A new home for Rocky the coyote

Work is progressing on the 2,500-square-foot outdoor enclosure that will be nearly 10 times the size of a previous space at the River Trail Nature Center near Northbrook.

By  The Daily Herald
   
Joe Lewnard
Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald

A new coyote home is under construction at the River Trail Nature Center near Northbrook.

Work is progressing on the 2,500-square-foot outdoor enclosure that will be nearly 10 times the size of a previous space used to display the male coyote that has been living at the center.

Advocates for the animal, which they have named Rocky, continue to show concern for his welfare and haven’t given up on efforts to have him moved to a Colorado sanctuary.

While work continues on the enclosure, which is right next to the old one, the coyote is being kept off-site in a location that hasn’t been disclosed by the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

“The coyote is in a space where he has gone when he needs to be indoors for things like vet visits,” said Carl Vogel, Forest Preserves of Cook County director of communications.

“So he’s familiar with the enclosure and he’s being cared for by the people who he’s familiar with, as well.”

Rocky was born under a deck in Tennessee in 2018 and was mistaken for a German shepherd puppy. By the time people learned he was a coyote, he already had imprinted on humans. He was moved to River Trail Nature Center when efforts to rehabilitate him to live in the wild failed.

Despite the efforts of Rocky’s advocates, which include In Defense of Animals and the Chicago Alliance for Animals, to have him moved to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, the Forest Preserves of Cook County has stood firm about displaying the animal as part of the Animal Ambassadors program.

“Our plan is to move him back soon. Of course, the health and well-being of the animal is a priority,” Vogel said. “We’ll stay flexible on the timing depending on the work being [done] and how he’s reacting to it all.”

“Rocky,” the captive coyote at River Trail Nature Center near Northbrook, is getting a larger enclosure.

“Rocky,” the captive coyote at River Trail Nature Center near Northbrook, is getting a larger enclosure.

Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald

