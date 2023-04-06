The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Former White Sox pitcher calls Fernando Tatis Jr. a ‘cheater’

Kade McClure, who is now pitching for Triple-A Sacramento in the San Francisco Giants’ system, called Tatis a “cheater” after giving up a home run on Wednesday to the suspended San Diego Padres star.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Ross D. Franklin/AP

Former White Sox pitcher Kade McClure is clearly no fan of Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso while working his way back from an 80-game suspension for failing a drug test.

Fans booed Tatis as he rounded the bases. Afterward, McClurg responded to a social media post about the homer. The pitcher called Tatis a “cheater” who was playing in the game because of a “steroid suspension.”

McClure, 27, appeared in 44 games at Triple-A Charlotte last season. He spent five seasons in the White Sox organization before being traded to San Francisco in December for pitcher Gregory Santos. 

Tatis was suspended on Aug. 12 after testing positive for Clostebol, a synthetic form of testosterone. He blamed the positive test on a cream he said he took for ringworm. Tatis will be eligible to return to San Diego on April 20.

