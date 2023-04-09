The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Chicago outdoors: Grilling chicken, I&M Canal anniversary, swimming Chicago rivers, redwings

A suggestion on grilling chicken, an anniversary for the I&M Canal, a quote on swimming Chicago rivers and a note on female redwings are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Lock No. 6, I&M Canal and locktenders house in Channahon. In Prairie Passage: The Illinois & Michigan Canal National Heritage Corridor, a book published on behalf of the Canal Corridor Association commemorating the I&M Canal and featuring photos of Edward Ranney.

Edward Ranney

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BIG NUMBER

175th: Anniversary on Monday, April 10, of the Illinois and Michigan Canal. A multitude of events are scheduled in the coming weeks. See iandmcanal.org.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Michael Dodd emailed a “sure sign of spring,” a female red-winged blackbird (below). Females share little resemblance to the males.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

A female redwing blackbird in Chicago’s south suburbs.

Michael Dodd

DALE’S MAILBAG

“When you make a deboned chicken breast next time, try putting it in a plastic bag with a little oil and with a suitable object, pound the bejesus out of it till it’s pretty much flat or semi flat. Then grill really fast over high heat. It will cook really fast and be safe because you take out that thick portion that if you bring to a safe temp will dry out the thinner portion.” Mark Kasick

A: He was responding to my suggesting thighs where the only part of chicken worth grilling.

Yeah, I am venturing a bit far afield, but it is germane (sorta). BTW, I tried his suggestion Thursday night and it worked out fine. Ate good off the grill as did the leftovers the next day.

LAST WORD

“On hot summer days, children in neighborhoods far from Lake Michigan will be able to walk down the street and hop in the river for good, clean fun.”

Great Rivers Chicago, concluding sentence to “2030 Goal: Rivers we can swim in

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, April 11: Guide Austin Wiggerman, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12: Carl Kaufmann, “Techniques for a Springtime Transition,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12: Guide Jeff Hanson on Madison, Wis., Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

Turkey hunting: Second south zone season, through Thursday, April 13; first north, Monday, April 10, to Friday, April 14; third south, Friday, April 14, to April 19

Through April 30: First lottery, Illinois residents only, firearm or muzzleloader deer permits

HUNTER SAFETY

April 22-23: Momence, (815) 472-4900

April 28-29:Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330

April 29-30: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

May 6-7: Ingleside, S.FREY2008@YAHOO.COM

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Saturday, April 15: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com . . . Boat America, Waukegan, Dave Colen, dave.colen@gmail.com . . . Boat America, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, uscgafoxlake.com

SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL

April 22: Illinois & Chicago chapter’s 50th annual fundraiser and banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison, sci-illinois.com/events/#

FUNDRAISER

April 29: Help send autistic angler Robbie “Goose” Henderson, currently ranked sixth in the nation, to the National Bass Trail National Championships, Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, Musky Tales, Antioch, 5-9 p.m., contact Jeff Henderson (847) 409-1410 or goosefishing@yahoo.com

