Monday, May 1, 2023
Hunter Petrovic catches the heaviest bass in ICASSTT history

Hunter Petrovic caught the heaviest bass in the history of the Illinois Coaches and Students State Tournament Trail on Clinton Lake.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Hunter Petrovic caught the heaviest bass in the history of ICASSTT. Provided photo

Hunter Petrovic caught the heaviest bass in the history of ICASSTT.

Hunter Petrovic caught the heaviest bass in the history of the Illinois Coaches and Student State Tournament Trail on April 23 at Clinton Lake. The 7.25-pound largemouth hit a jig in 10-feet of water.

“By the picture, you can tell she had recently laid her eggs and most likely slid off the bed to recoup in deeper water,” his father, Brian, emailed.

April was good for Petrovic, a senior and the top angler on Minooka’s bass team. On April 18, he was also named one of Illinois’ two Bassmaster all-state high school anglers.

Petrovic and Hayden Host finished third in the ICASSTT event on Clinton.

His largemouth is worth a full view.

Hunter Petrovic caught the heaviest bass in the history of ICASSTT. Provided photo

Full view of Hunter Petrovic with the heaviest bass caught in the history of ICASSTT.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

