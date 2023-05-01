Hunter Petrovic catches the heaviest bass in ICASSTT history

FOTW for May 3, 2023. photo attached

Hunter Petrovic caught the heaviest bass in the history of the Illinois Coaches and Student State Tournament Trail on April 23 at Clinton Lake. The 7.25-pound largemouth hit a jig in 10-feet of water.

“By the picture, you can tell she had recently laid her eggs and most likely slid off the bed to recoup in deeper water,” his father, Brian, emailed.

April was good for Petrovic, a senior and the top angler on Minooka’s bass team. On April 18, he was also named one of Illinois’ two Bassmaster all-state high school anglers.

Petrovic and Hayden Host finished third in the ICASSTT event on Clinton.

His largemouth is worth a full view.

Full view of Hunter Petrovic with the heaviest bass caught in the history of ICASSTT. Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

