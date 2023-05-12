The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 12, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Chicago Park District looking for fishing instructors

The Chicago Park District is again looking for fishing insructors, particularly for the summer.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago Park District looking for fishing instructors
This view of downtown Chicago from Northerly Island is one of the bonuses of working for the Chicago Park District’s Fish ‘N Kids program.

This view of downtown Chicago from Northerly Island is one of the bonuses of working for the Chicago Park District’s Fish ‘N Kids program.

Dale Bowman

If you’re interested in teaching fishing in Chicago, here’s your chance. The Chicago Park District has again posted openings for fishing instructors.

Here’s the word from Carl Vizzone, program & event coordinator, fishing, for the Chicago Park District:

The fishing counselor position has been reposted. If you know anyone looking for summer work and has fishing experience, please pass along that we are hiring several instructors. Link is below or can be found on www.ChicagoParkDistrict.com under Jobs, summer jobs. Any questions please email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-859-2395.

Below are the two pertinent links, which, if you are interested, if would behoove you to read carefully:

https://aa128.taleo.net/careersection/jobdetail.ftl?job=2300082&tz=GMT-05%3A00&tzname=America%2FChicago&lang=en#.ZFkkfxwYFIE.gmail

or

https://aa128.taleo.net/careersection/jobdetail.ftl?job=2300082&lang=en#.ZFklI7IrekM.gmail

Over the years, I have watched the instructors operating and it makes me happy to see how they interact with the public, especially when they are working with kids.

Next Up In Sports
Halas Intrigue, Episode 283: Schedule time!
Analyzing the Bears’ full 2023 schedule
White Sox walked off, lose series to last-place Royals
NASCAR to use mufflers in Chicago, keep lakefront accessible
Jose Abreu, mired in slump with Astros, returns to face White Sox this weekend
Cubs considering adjustments to new Wrigley Field lights
The Latest
Yellow and red crime tape in front of residence.
Crime
Woman found shot to death near fire in West Englewood
Officers patrolling the 6400 block of South Damen Avenue spotted a small fire next to a house, where they found the woman.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Once I had compassion for my alcoholic husband, but now I’m just angry
Woman considers her future with a man who’s loving by day but unpleasant at night.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Gaming machines at Jeffrey Bertucci’s Steak N Egger diner in Cicero.
The Watchdogs
He used to do business with reputed mob figures. Now, he’s licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board.
Jeffrey Bertucci testified in 2010 to illegally paying out winnings from video gaming machines installed in his Cicero diner and splitting his take with the mob’s so-called video poker king. In 2019, gambling regulators gave him a license to legally operate video gaming devices.
By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak
 
Two boys from Venezuela, 8 years old (right) and 11, whose mother requested that their names not be published, eating donated food while sitting on the floor at the Eighth District police station in Chicago Lawn. It’s among Chicago police stations where asylum-seekers have been temporarily sleeping while they wait for shelter.
Immigration
Chicagoans try to help newly arrived migrants as ‘welcoming city of immigrants’ faces a space crunch for asylum-seekers
Erika Villegas, who lives in Garfield Ridge, is among Chicagoans who have taken it upon themselves to visit police stations to help newly arrived immigrants. They want “the city to step up” more.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Construction workers put the finishing touches on a 500-bed temporary COVID-19 hospital at McCormick Place on April 3, 2020. It ended up going unused.
The Watchdogs
More than 1,200 beds from McCormick Place COVID-19 temporary hospital go unused amid migrant housing crisis
The city kept 126 beds but isn’t using them. The state has 1,125 more beds from the makeshift hospital but says the city hasn’t asked for them. And the city is missing out on $30 million from Springfield to support migrants.
By Frank Main and Tina Sfondeles
 