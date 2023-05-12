Chicago Park District looking for fishing instructors

If you’re interested in teaching fishing in Chicago, here’s your chance. The Chicago Park District has again posted openings for fishing instructors.

Here’s the word from Carl Vizzone, program & event coordinator, fishing, for the Chicago Park District:

The fishing counselor position has been reposted. If you know anyone looking for summer work and has fishing experience, please pass along that we are hiring several instructors. Link is below or can be found on www.ChicagoParkDistrict.com under Jobs, summer jobs. Any questions please email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-859-2395.

Below are the two pertinent links, which, if you are interested, if would behoove you to read carefully:

https://aa128.taleo.net/careersection/jobdetail.ftl?job=2300082&tz=GMT-05%3A00&tzname=America%2FChicago&lang=en#.ZFkkfxwYFIE.gmail

or

https://aa128.taleo.net/careersection/jobdetail.ftl?job=2300082&lang=en#.ZFklI7IrekM.gmail

Over the years, I have watched the instructors operating and it makes me happy to see how they interact with the public, especially when they are working with kids.