The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Funeral arrangements set for Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston

The officer’s funeral service will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ on the South Side.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Funeral arrangements set for Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston
Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

Chicago police

Chicago police have announced funeral arrangements for Officer Aréanah Preston, who was fatally shot by a group of teenagers while returning home from work on the South Side.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, police said. Her funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity United Church of Christ on the South Side.

Preston was on her way home from work on May 6 when the four teenagers passed her in a sedan, circled back and approached as she stood in front of her house in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue, according to prosecutors. 

The teens had robbed five people and had stolen a car before they encountered Preston.

Video from a private surveillance camera shows three of the teens leaving the car and running toward Preston, prosecutors said. Muzzle flashes can be seen from where the teens were standing and from where Preston was. 

Joseph Brooks, 18, told detectives he shot Preston when he saw her reaching for her gun, according to prosecutors.

Preston was hit at least twice and also grazed by a bullet. The teenagers grabbed her gun and fled, leaving her lying on the ground, still in uniform, prosecutors said.

Brooks, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, Trevell Breeland, 19, and Jaylen Frazier, 16, were each charged with first-degree murder. They have all been ordered held without bond.

Next Up In News
Test your knowledge of Chicago mayors with our 18-question quiz
10 great things to do during a Chicago summer — for the first time or the 100th
Chicago weekend gun violence: 7 killed, 5 teens among 20 wounded
Johnson’s biggest challenge in delivering inaugural address: avoid Lightfoot’s mistake
Office, housing deals bode well for suburban growth
His kidney saved Gail Fink’s life 18 years ago and his wife delivered her twins. Now they pray she can find another kidney.
The Latest
Derrick Rose
Bulls
The Bulls defied draft lottery odds before, hitting on No. 1 in 2008
Derrick Rose was the reward for defying the 1.7% chance of landing No. 1 15 years ago, but if the Bulls can do it again on Tuesday, a much bigger present is headed their way.
By Joe Cowley
 
KOTZ_2023_03_31_15.06.42.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Diego Tinoco y su debut en cine con ‘Knights of the Zodiac’
El actor de origen mexicano, colombiano y ecuatoriano, quiere demostrar que los latinos pueden ser superhéroes en la pantalla y fuera de ella.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Two boys from Venezuela, 8 years old (right) and 11, whose mother requested that their names not be published, eating donated food while sitting on the floor at the Eighth District police station in Chicago Lawn. It’s among Chicago police stations where asylum-seekers have been temporarily sleeping while they wait for shelter.
La Voz Chicago
A falta de ayuda municipal, organizaciones comunitarias ofrecen ayuda a solicitantes de asilo
La alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot ha dicho que el Ayuntamiento ha llegado a “un punto de ruptura”, sin dinero, tiempo y espacio para albergarlos.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Anna_Nicole_Smith_You_Don_t_Know_Me_00_26_02_16.png
Movies and TV
Anna Nicole Smith doc details the model’s path to stardom and scandalous collapse
In Netflix film ‘You Don’t Know Me,’ friend and relatives look back at her difficult childhood, her improbable marriage and her heartbreaking final years.
By Richard Roeper
 
Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears set dates, times for preseason games
The Bears announced their preseason opponents Thursday but didn’t set the dates and times for those three exhibition games until Monday morning.
By Patrick Finley
 