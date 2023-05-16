The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Keep Illinois law strong on protecting personal biometric information

Illinois’ Biometric Information and Protection Act has been under attack almost since the day it was enacted, from companies that don’t want to bother with it.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Keep Illinois law strong on protecting personal biometric information
A sales manager for a biometrics company shows a fingerprint scanner during a presentation.

A sales manager for a biometrics company shows a fingerprint scanner during a presentation.

Southtown file photo

If a company runs afoul of the law and racks up penalties for doing so, the answer should not be to throw out a good law.

Illinois has a good law in the Biometric Information Privacy Act, BIPA. It is designed to prevent companies from quietly collecting such personal information as fingerprints, voice prints and retinal images and then sharing that information with third parties. If private biometric information gets onto the dark web, it can become another part of the surveillance state and can be accessed by criminals through data breaches.  

BIPA doesn’t ask much. Companies just have to notify people they are collecting the information and what they are going to do with it. Companies also have to get approval from the people who provide their biometric information.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Yet BIPA has been under attack almost since the day it was enacted, from companies that don’t want to bother with it.

In a current example, White Castle somehow managed to run afoul of the law by selling biometric data it had collected from employees without telling them. Over time, the company is looking at penalties that could top $17 billion, although the Illinois Supreme Court has said the penalties are “discretionary rather than mandatory.”

Make sure businesses know the law

The point of the law is not to crush companies with burdensome penalties. But the answer should not be to toss out the law or weaken the penalties to the point that companies can safely ignore BIPA.

A state Senate working group has been talking with stakeholders about the issue. One solution that has been raised would be to add a provision to BIPA that requires companies that sell equipment that collects biometric information to notify their customers about the law. That makes sense.

Google, Facebook and TikTok have paid large sums in settlements under BIPA, which emphasizes the need for such a law. Ignoring privacy issues tied to biometric information makes life simpler for companies, but not for people whose biometric information is misused.  

Opinion Newsletter

As artificial intelligence becomes more advanced, society will need stronger laws to protect people from criminals who can misuse their images and voices to impersonate them, perhaps in dangerous ways. Such “deep fakes” will be made easier by biometric information that leaks out onto the web.

The Legislature should be thinking about how to strengthen BIPA, not how to undermine it.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. Here are our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Making Dan Ryan, I-57 into tollways won’t stop expressway shootings
It’s good news that city will have to clean up its act for putting polluters in minority neighborhoods
Not a game when business owner with old mob ties gets a gambling license
The debt ceiling standoff: Americans pay the price
City can’t dawdle to help migrants with money and resources readily available
Too many Chicagoans witness gun violence. Stop flooding our city and nation with firearms.
The Latest
PRESTON_051723_4.jpg
Crime
Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston was ‘slated for big things,’ CPD official says
Mourners pay their respects at a visitation for Officer Preston, who was gunned down in a robbery May 6. Her funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
By Kade Heather
 
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Five
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Questions around Sky’s frontcourt loom as season approaches
The Sky are far from a solidified group less than 48 hours ahead of the league’s roster cutdown date.
By Annie Costabile
 
State police investigate the scene of a shooting Friday morning in the northbound lanes of the I-57 Expressway near 119th Street.
Editorials
Making Dan Ryan, I-57 into tollways won’t stop expressway shootings
The bill is a non-solution to a serious problem. Are tollway shootings really rare because bad guys are too cheap to pay tolls?
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon allowed four runs in 4 2⁄3 innings against the Astros on Monday.
Cubs
Cubs’ David Ross explains decision to pull Jameson Taillon after 4 2⁄3 innings vs. Astros
Notes: Kyle Hendricks joins team for bullpen session, Cody Bellinger recovering well.
By Maddie Lee
 
Seiya Suzuki entered the Cubs’ game against the Astros Tuesday batting .281 with runners in scoring position.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki finding rhythm at plate, but he’s not satisfied
Suzuki hit a key sacrifice fly, two doubles and a home run in the Cubs’ last series.
By Maddie Lee
 