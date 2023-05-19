Picture Chicago: 18 of the best Sun-Times photos this week
A mournful city said goodbye to Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston, Mayor Brandon Johnson was sworn in, and hundreds gathered in Evanston to celebrate Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander art and culture.
The Latest
What happened to the 50 schools Rahm Emanuel closed, a family’s challenges after immigration and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
With his team struggling, the Cubs manager has lost most of the goodwill he had built up as a player.
Ms. Toney Parker had just been offered her dream job as head of diversity at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but colon cancer claimed her life.
The father, Salvo Maniscalco, who’s an Arlington Heights hairdresser, taught some Italian to the Oscar winner for role in ‘About My Father.’
Garien Gatewood will focus on “the other aspects of public safety beyond law enforcement that are so critical to our agenda,” Johnson’s senior adviser Jason Lee says.