Friday, May 19, 2023
Brandon Johnson hugs Mayor Lori Lightfoot before he is sworn in as mayor of Chicago during the city’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena, Monday, May 15.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 18 of the best Sun-Times photos this week

A mournful city said goodbye to Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston, Mayor Brandon Johnson was sworn in, and hundreds gathered in Evanston to celebrate Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander art and culture.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Pallbearers carry the coffin for Officer Aréanah Preston’s into her funeral at Trinity United Church of Christ on the South Side, Wednesday, May 17. Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Four teens are charged with first-degree murder in her killing.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon (center, standing beside a police officer), and family members cry as Preston’s hearse arrives before her funeral at Trinity United Church of Christ on the South Side, Wednesday, May 17. Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Four teens are charged with first-degree murder in her killing.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police officers hug before Officer Aréanah Preston’s funeral at Trinity United Church of Christ, Wednesday, May 17.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The sun sets over Chicago’s skyline, as seen from Adler Planetarium, Thursday, May 18. The sun’s hazy and red coloring is due to smoke in the atmosphere from a wildfire in Canada.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

With his wife, Stacie Johnson, two sons, Owen and Ethan, and daughter, Braedyn, looking on, Brandon Johnson is sworn in as mayor of Chicago during the city of Chicago’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena, Monday, May 15.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson makes his inaugural address during the city of Chicago’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena, Monday, May 15.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

On his first day, Mayor Brandon Johnson and his family point at his name as Mayor of Chicago on the doors of his new office on the 5th floor of City Hall, Monday, May 15.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson signs executive orders in front of family and supporters on his first day as mayor of Chicago in his new office at City Hall, Monday, May 15.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Nyi Mar Tun, a member of the Burmese Peacock International Group, performs during the Umbrella Arts Festival at Fountain Square in Evanston, Saturday, May 13. The festival, which featured cultural performances, small businesses, food and arts and crafts, aims to celebrate Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander art and culture and raise awareness to prevent anti-Asian violence, according to their website.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Officers cross 103rd Street to enter the visitation for Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, Tuesday, May 16.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

On her final day in office, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her wife, Amy Eshleman, wave goodbye to supporters in the back of a 1940s Cadillac convertible outside City Hall, Friday, May 12.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Common performs and celebrates Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inauguration during The People’s Ball at the Isidore and Sadie Dorin Forum, Monday, May 15.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Flanked by family members, Mayor Brandon Johnson thanks supporters and celebrates his inauguration during The People’s Ball at the Isidore and Sadie Dorin Forum, Monday, May 15.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Dr. Sara Ruane, assistant curator of herpetology at the Field Museum of Natural History, gives background on the biology of a common snapping turtle while searching for the viral “Chonkasauras” snapping turtle on the Chicago River, Wednesday, May 17.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson meets migrants staying at the 12th District police station at 1412 S. Blue Island Ave. on the Near West Side, Tuesday, May 16.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) meet migrants staying at the 12th District police station at 1412 S. Blue Island Ave. on the Near West Side, Tuesday, May 16.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Kids paint a pole with chalk spray paint during the Umbrella Arts Festival at Fountain Square in Evanston, Saturday, May 13. The festival, which featured cultural performances, small businesses, food and arts and crafts, aims to celebrate Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander art and culture and raise awareness to prevent anti-Asian violence, according to its website.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

