Mayor Johnson’s swearing-in brings activism and an awkward hug: 7 takeaways from Inauguration Day
The new mayor received a standing ovation for his comments about raising revenue without “breaking the backs of working people” and referencing his own payment plan during his inaugural address.
Brandon Johnson became the 57th mayor of Chicago on Monday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Here are seven takeaways from Inauguration Day.
Johnson and Lightfoot share an awkward hug
Mayor Lori Lightfoot got a long standing ovation from the crowd and a warm reception from Johnson, too, who seemed to surprise Lightfoot with a hug. The outgoing mayor responded in kind, shaking the hands of Johnson’s wife, Stacie, and three children — Owen, Ethan and Braedyn — to congratulate the new first family.
Johnson jokes about his payment plan
Johnson drew some of his biggest cheers of the ceremony when he referenced his own past debts on his city water bill, which became opposition fodder late in the campaign before he ended up paying off about $3,000.
Will Johnson align himself with activists?
Among the first speakers at the event was Melodi Serna, the executive director of the American Indian Center, whose land acknowledgement was interrupted by a protest. A woman toward the back of the venue shouted, “Stop platforming abusers,” among other cries of opposition, as Serna delivered a speech in honor of the Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi tribes. Security personnel escorted the protester out.
The crowd was packed with activists from the Chicago Teachers Union and the Service Employees International Union, which both powered Johnson’s campaign. Cathy Dale, an attendee and education activist who met Johnson while she was participating in a hunger strike to keep Dyett High School open, said Johnson’s election “means the city is going in the right direction.”
Johnson draws comparison between deaths of Adam Toledo and Aréanah Preston
Toledo was a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a police officer in the Little Village neighborhood in 2021. Preston was an off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot and killed last week near her home.
22nd Ward Ald. Michael Rodriguez called the tribute to Toledo and Preston a “touching moment.” But Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) slammed the new mayor for “comparing the deaths of a gangbanger & an officer,” the police ally later tweeted.
.@ChicagosMayor’s comments comparing the deaths of a gangbanger & an officer were wrong. A hero fallen is a tragedy. Ofc. Preston’s death marked the end of a short but beautiful life of service & sacrifice. If we truly value her gift, we see there is no comparison. pic.twitter.com/dilnH2Pd0u— Silvana Tabares (@AldermanTabares) May 15, 2023
Crowd booed two City Council members
While City Clerk Anna Valencia went through the list of alderpersons being sworn in, Johnson’s crowd gave overwhelming applause to progressive candidates, polite applause to most others — and loud boos for Alds. Ray Lopez (15th) and Jim Gardiner (45th). Lopez has been an early Johnson critic, and Gardiner had a tumultuous first term that saw him apologize for sending misogynistic text messages. Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) also got a less-than-welcoming reception, with a near-silent response for the longtime loyalist of indicted ex-House Speaker Mike Madigan.
Gospel star Karen Clark Sheard brought down the house
The youngest member of the famed Clark Sisters belted out a rendition of “Total Praise” that brought the crowd to its feet and kept them there. It was the capstone of a program that also included performances from the Muntu Dance Theatre and Chicago’s first city poet laureate, avery r. young. Cassandra Figueroa sang the National Anthem and the Soul Children of Chicago performed the Black National Anthem.
Common and Chicago sports mascots attend the inaugural ball
All of Chicago’s political elite were there for a day of pomp and circumstance, while rapper Common performed at Johnson’s “People’s Ball” at the UIC Dorin Forum. Mascots from the Bulls, White Sox, Cubs and Bears turned heads, too.
And now for something completely different. Most of Chicago’s well known sports mascots make an appearance…..for some reason. pic.twitter.com/3ynJZOvRgT— Emmanuel Camarillo (@mannycam) May 16, 2023