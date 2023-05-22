The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
Chicago Washington Park News

Washington Park Save A Lot closed after break-in

The store at 344 E. 63rd St. was shut because of property damage from a break-in reported Saturday, the company said. A sign at the low-cost grocery store urged customers to visit the Englewood Save A Lot less than two miles away.

By  Mariah Rush
 Updated  
SHARE Washington Park Save A Lot closed after break-in
The last of the merchandise is removed from a closed Save A Lot store at 344 E. 63rd St. on the South Side on Monday, May 22, 2023.

The last of the merchandise is removed from a closed Save A Lot store at 344 E. 63rd St. on the South Side on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Save A Lot in Washington Park has closed indefinitely after a break-in left property damage, owners of the store said Monday.

Yellow Banana, the Ohio-based owner of seven Chicago Save A Lot stores, made the decision to close its Washington Park store because of a break-in over the weekend that led to “significant property damage,” a spokesperson said Monday.

About two weeks ago, the company — despite staunch opposition from some Englewood community members — opened a Save A Lot at 832 W. 63rd St., the site of a former Englewood Whole Foods store that closed last fall.

A sign at the Washington Park location directs customers to the new Englewood store, about a mile-and-a-half away.

In a statement provided to the Sun-Times, Yellow Banana said the store will be closed for the foreseeable future. .

“Over the weekend, vandals broke into our store at 344 East 63rd Street, causing significant property damage and removing thousands of dollars worth of inventory,” the statement said. “Several suspects were still in the store when our team arrived to open the next day. We engaged local law enforcement and are cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

“Our top priority for this and all our Save A Lot locations is the safety and security of our employees and our customers. The store will remain closed as we work with City officials to address these security risks,” the statement said.

Multiple people broke into the store by breaking the front window during the early hours of May 20, Chicago police confirmed. Police noted property damage and theft from inside the store. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Yellow Banana received $13.5M in TIF financing, approved last fall by the City Council’s Finance Committee, to revamp five stores and reopen a sixth in Chicago.

The now-shuttered Washington Park store — a seventh store — was excluded from that financing.

A spokesperson for the company declined to elaborate on the damage that occurred, but confirmed that the store was the only open Save A Lot under their company excluded from the financing. 

The store in the Washington Park area was acquired by Yellow Banana through a licensing agreement with Save A Lot along with six other stores in September 2021 to help repair Chicago’s food deserts.

The company’s leadership has pleaded with the Englewood community, where its newest store is, to give the brand a chance to prove itself after years of “reputational damage,” co-founder Michael Nance said.

According to the Chicago Health Atlas, over 65% of Washington Park residents have low access to food.

Mariah Rush is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.

Next Up In News
Chicago’s top cop ends training contract with Texas firm with ties to ex-police superintendent
Police seek 18 suspects in break-in at post office in Thompson Center
Goonie Boss gang members’ trial kicks off at Chicago federal courthouse, with prosecutor saying they ‘shattered real lives’
Workers’ rights groups protest restaurant industry convention at McCormick Place
3-year-old boy who died when dresser fell on him was home alone with 7-month-old brothers: police
Taking guns off the street, one at a time
The Latest
Former Chicago Police Department Chief of Operations Fred Waller speaks during a news conference in River West after Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson introduced him as interim superintendent, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
News
Chicago’s top cop ends training contract with Texas firm with ties to ex-police superintendent
Professional Law Enforcement Training has been paid more than $1.3 million and is owned by a colleague of former Police Supt. David Brown.
By Tom Schuba
 
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Bears
NFL votes to flex Thursday Night Football games in 2023
The Bears won’t have to worry about it, though. They’ve already been scheduled to appear on TNF twice this season, the maximum number of games teams are allowed to play. They’ll play at the Commanders in Week 5 and host the Panthers in Week 10.
By Patrick Finley
 
Host Alison Victoria is back with a new season of “Windy City Rehab” on HGTV.
Entertainment and Culture
Alison Victoria primed for new season of ‘Windy City Rehab’ — and her new dream home come true
The Chicago designer says her passion is back, and she’s ready to tackle everything that comes her way.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
_Blackman.jpeg
Crime
Goonie Boss gang members’ trial kicks off at Chicago federal courthouse, with prosecutor saying they ‘shattered real lives’
A 2019 indictment tied the gang to 10 murders committed across 30 months. Jurors considering the case will see evidence of brutal violence and hear from a parade of other gang members who agreed to cooperate with the feds.
By Jon Seidel
 
Kenwood’s Kevari Thunderbird (4) reacts at home plate during the city championship game against Payton at Guaranteed Rate Field.
High School Baseball
Kevari Thunderbird hurls a gem to lead Kenwood to its first baseball city title
Kenwood won its first Public League baseball city title on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The 2-0 win against Payton required a total team effort.
By Michael O’Brien
 