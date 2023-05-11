The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Englewood Save A Lot opens at former Whole Foods site without fanfare

A week after a contentious community forum during which residents said they did not want the Save A Lot, the store at 832 W. 63rd St. opened Thursday. “We thought it was best to open the doors and let the community decide for themselves on how they felt about things,” a company executive told the Sun-Times.

By  Mariah Rush
   
Prior to the opening, a Save A Lot banner went up on the former Whole Foods building in January.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

One week after a contentious community meeting in Englewood, during which some residents said they did not want a Save A Lot store, the low-cost grocer opened without fanfare Thursday in the site of the former Whole Foods store that closed last fall.

The supermarket at 832 W. 63rd St. saw several hundred people visit in the first few hours, Yellow Banana CEO Joe Canfield told the Sun-Times on Thursday. Yellow Banana owns and operates stores under the Save A Lot name.

The planned opening — originally scheduled for April before it was scrapped — has led to a months-long conflict between South Side community members who complain about Save A Lot’s reputation and the company that operates 38 stores across the country.

At the May 3 community forum in Englewood, residents and local leaders met face to face with top officials from Yellow Banana and said that the planned Englewood store was “not on the table.” Speakers at the forum also complained about the company’s apparent lack of communication — which store officials disputed.

After getting the public feedback at the meeting — and apparently some from people who weren’t at the meeting, Canfield said — the company decided to open anyway.

“We’ve heard from a lot of other people who weren’t at the meeting but were a part of the Englewood community,” Canfield said. “We’ve heard a lot of folks say that they want an affordable grocer to buy healthy products at. We thought it was best to open the doors and let the community decide for themselves on how they felt about things.”

Canfield says 20 people, all from Englewood, have been hired to work at the Save A Lot, and that local vendors will be added in the future, he said.

So far, feedback has been “surprising,” Canfield said.

“All that people have really said is thanks for opening the store — they’re happy we’re here,” he said. “We have comment cards up front … folks have just appreciated that we opened the store so that they can see for themselves.”

Mariah Rush is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

