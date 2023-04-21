The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 21, 2023

Washington Park

South Side artist Amanda Williams transformed several vacant lots where houses once stood but were left to rot into fields and fields of red tulips.
Chicago
South Sider behind 100,000 blooming tulips: ‘It’s the artist who foretells the revolution’
Six months ago, artist Amanda Williams and a crew of volunteers planted the tulip bulbs to highlight systemic disinvestment. Now, the work, titled “Redefining Redlining,” is blooming.
By Michael Loria
 
Most Read
Dear Abby: Large stepdaughters could get hurt if they use my delicate chair
Mayor-elect Johnson chooses City Hall ‘lifer’ as his chief of staff
Weed workers walk: Rise marijuana dispensary employees strike in Niles, Joliet
Dear Abby: Sorry, we can’t hang out with you, because we don’t want to
Illinois Facebook users could be eligible for another payment: Here’s how to apply