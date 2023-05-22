The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
NFL Sports Bears

NFL OKs use of emergency third quarterback

The decision stems from San Francisco’s depth-chart challenge in the NFC Championship Game.

By  Dave Campbell | Associated Press
   
SHARE NFL OKs use of emergency third quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy walks off he field after the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy walks off he field after the NFC Championship Game.

Chris Szagola/AP

EAGAN, Minn. — NFL owners approved a rule change Monday that allows teams to play an emergency quarterback from the inactive list if the first two are injured during a game, a decision that stems from San Francisco’s depth-chart challenge in the NFC Championship Game. The bylaw was initially proposed by the Detroit Lions. The third quarterback designation will not count against the limit of active players — either 47 or 48 — that is determined 90 minutes before kickoff.

The emergency activation can only occur after injury or disqualification, not for a performance-related decision or other conduct. If either of the first two quarterbacks are cleared by the team’s medical staff to return to play, the third must be removed from the game and can only return as a quarterback if an injury scenario arises again. If a team puts three quarterbacks on the active list for a game, it can’t use the emergency option. Game-day practice squad elevations are not eligible, either.

The 49ers had running back Christian McCaffery warming up his arm in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia, after Brock Purdy injured his elbow and Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. Purdy was forced back into the game but unable to throw the ball more than 10 yards as the 49ers scrapped their game plan for a run-heavy attack in their 31-7 loss to the Eagles on Jan. 29. The 49ers had already lost their top two quarterbacks — Trey Lance in Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 — to season-ending injuries.

League owners convened in Minnesota on Monday for their spring meetings, with the pending sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder’s family to Josh Harris’ group remaining a prominent if not pressing issue. No vote on the record $6.05 billion transaction will occur this week. ”There’s certain criteria that has to be met, and that’s just the way it is. It’s not there yet, but it doesn’t mean that it can’t get there. It’s complicated. Put it that way. I could explain it to you, and it wouldn’t tell you anything,” said Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a member of the league finance committee.

Neither Snyder nor his wife, Tanya, came to Minnesota for the meeting. The league’s preference, Irsay said, is to have the deal approved prior to the start of the regular season. Irsay indicated the amount of money at stake and the amount of investors involved in Harris’ group — which includes National Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson — has lengthened the approval process.”We’re working hard. Everyone wants to get it done, and it’s seeing that it just complies with league policy. It’s a complicated deal, so we’re trying to just work through it and we’re hopeful we can get it done. It’s going to take probably several more weeks of discussions before we see if we can reach the goal line,” Irsay said.

Next Up In NFL
Royals star Salvador Perez goes to bat for his mentor, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
Vegas sees ’dog days ahead for Bears
In a wide-open NFC North, you can’t hide the Lions’ eyes
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great running back and social activist, dead at 87
Mitch Trubisky, Steelers agree to new three-year contract
Bears finding it’ll take more than two-minute offense to win Springfield help for new stadium in Arlington Heights
The Latest
The last of the merchandise is removed from a closed Save A Lot store at 344 E. 63rd St. on the South Side on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Chicago
Washington Park Save A Lot closes ‘indefinitely’ after break-in
The store at 344 E. 63rd St. was abruptly closed because of property damage from a break-in reported Saturday, the company said. A sign at the low-cost grocery store urged customers to visit the Englewood Save A Lot less than two miles away.
By Mariah Rush
 
merlin_113554377.jpg
News
Taking guns off the street, one at a time
St. Sabina Catholic Church held its annual gun buy-back event Monday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Activists work to untether an inflated replica of Earth for an Earth Day march at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on April 22.
Columnists
Don’t let communities lose power that helps ensure environmental justice
What’s at stake is the process for protecting our air, water and land from what may be irreparable environmental harm. The fight is so important that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has tied it to the debt ceiling crisis, Ben Jealous writes.
By Ben Jealous
 
merlin_65008387.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Migrant children to join CPS, Cook County Jail chess program forges connections and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Rick Hoyt, who with his father Dick pushing his wheelchair became a fixture at the Boston Marathon, has died at age 61.
Obituaries
Rick Hoyt, a Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing his wheelchair, has died at 61
Rick Hoyt had cerebral palsy, which left him a quadriplegic, but he and his father became as much a part of the Boston Marathon as sore feet or Heartbreak Hill. With Dick Hoyt pushing, the two completed the course 32 times.
By Associated Press
 