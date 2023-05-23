The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
IDNR seeks fishing instructors for the Urban Fishing Program in Chicago

Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking to fill multiple positions in its Urban Fishing Program around Chicago.

By  Dale Bowman
   
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking to fill multiple positions in its Urban Fishing Program around Chicago. Best get to moving quickly because the deadline is Friday, May 26. Click here for details and to apply.

Here is the overview of the positions from the IDNR:

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking additional instructors for summer fishing clinics in Chicago through the department’s Urban Fishing Program.

Fishing instructors are the department’s boots on the ground at free clinics hosted around the state. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months, making them perfect for teachers, retirees, students, and others who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.

Deadline to apply is Friday, May 26. Each applicant is urged to apply for all five available positions in Chicago.

To view the job descriptions, qualifications, and instructions for applying, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRurbanfishingjobs

