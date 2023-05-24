The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Celebrities pay tribute to Tina Turner, ‘the true epitome of a rock star’

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend died at 83 Tuesday.

By  Katie Anthony
   
Rock and roll singer Tina Turner, right, performs with Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame awards ceremony in New York City, Jan. 18, 1989. Jagger is one of the inductees.&nbsp;

AP Photo/Susan Ragan

Rock star Tina Turner left a mark on the music industry, and on the hearts of fans and celebrity friends across the world.

She died at 83 Tuesday after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her manager said.

Musicians, actors, politicians and other public figures went online following the news of her passing to share how the singer inspired their own careers.

Beyoncè dedicated the landing page of her website to Turner, featuring a photo of the two iconic female musicians taking a bow together after a performance.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncè wrote. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

AP23144698458224.jpg

Beyonce, left, and Tina Turner perform at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2008, in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File

Singer Janelle Monáe thanked Turner for giving her all this lifetime,” in a tweet Wednesday.

“Tina. I owe you so much,” Monáe wrote. “You are the true epitome of a rockstar that gave your all this lifetime. You inspire me to give mine.”

“All I Want For Christmas is you” singer Mariah Carey said Turner “will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere.”

Mick Jagger shared photos from performances he and Turner did together, writing “she was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young, and I will never forget her.”

Singer Jennifer Hudson said Turner “showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way.”

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson shared some of his favorite Turner hits — “River Deep, Mountain High,” and her version of “Proud Mary.”

Dolly Parton also made reference to “Proud Mary,” writing, “Now she’s rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ on to glory. Roll on Tina. We will always love you!”

Actress Halle Berry shared a group photo with Turner taken at the Legends Ball.

“She rearranged me with her conversation, her spirit, her depth of character, her grace and most of all her ability to be ordinary and a LEGEND at the time!” Berry wrote.

Actor Dick Van Dyke remembered Turner as a “fantastic, powerful performer.

“And as beautiful as she photographed, she was even more beautiful in person,” Van Dyke wrote on Twitter.

Politicians and other celebrities also paid tribute to the late icon, with former President Barack Obama calling her “raw,” and “powerful.”

“Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade,” Obama wrote in a tweet.

President Joe Biden admired Turner’s artistry along with her resilience in a tweet Wednesday evening.

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable,” Biden wrote. “Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.”

Oprah took to Instagram to share photos from their decades-long friendship.

“She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious,” Oprah wrote.

