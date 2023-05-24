Celebrities pay tribute to Tina Turner, ‘the true epitome of a rock star’

Rock star Tina Turner left a mark on the music industry, and on the hearts of fans and celebrity friends across the world.

She died at 83 Tuesday after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her manager said.

Musicians, actors, politicians and other public figures went online following the news of her passing to share how the singer inspired their own careers.

Beyoncè dedicated the landing page of her website to Turner, featuring a photo of the two iconic female musicians taking a bow together after a performance.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncè wrote. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Beyonce, left, and Tina Turner perform at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2008, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File

Singer Janelle Monáe thanked Turner for giving her all this lifetime,” in a tweet Wednesday.

“Tina. I owe you so much,” Monáe wrote. “You are the true epitome of a rockstar that gave your all this lifetime. You inspire me to give mine.”

Tina. I owe you so much. You are the true epitome of a rockstar that gave your all this lifetime. You inspire me to give mine. You taught us lessons and what true transformative power through honesty and vulnerability look like. you pushed the limits of who we could be and how… pic.twitter.com/YRHeu6GCN4 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 24, 2023

“All I Want For Christmas is you” singer Mariah Carey said Turner “will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere.”

The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to… pic.twitter.com/ur7djmFHnW — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 24, 2023

Mick Jagger shared photos from performances he and Turner did together, writing “she was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young, and I will never forget her.”

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

Singer Jennifer Hudson said Turner “showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way.”

This is a sad day for music. The Queen of Rock’n’Roll has passed. Tina Turner, we honor you ! Your legacy will live forever. U showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way ! Thank u for all you’ve given us. Now… pic.twitter.com/GdXJ5T1lJz — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) May 24, 2023

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson shared some of his favorite Turner hits — “River Deep, Mountain High,” and her version of “Proud Mary.”

I’m so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. “River Deep, Mountain High” will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of “Proud Mary.” I loved her musical too. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/dZ0swrtmsB — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 24, 2023

Dolly Parton also made reference to “Proud Mary,” writing, “Now she’s rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ on to glory. Roll on Tina. We will always love you!”

Actress Halle Berry shared a group photo with Turner taken at the Legends Ball.

“She rearranged me with her conversation, her spirit, her depth of character, her grace and most of all her ability to be ordinary and a LEGEND at the time!” Berry wrote.

I’ll never forget this day at the Legends Ball when I met Tina Turner! She rearranged me with her conversation, her spirit, her depth of character, her grace and most of all her ability to be ordinary and a LEGEND at the time!

The world will be missing one bright light tonight! pic.twitter.com/OptXbb7Kgb — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 24, 2023

Actor Dick Van Dyke remembered Turner as a “fantastic, powerful performer.

“And as beautiful as she photographed, she was even more beautiful in person,” Van Dyke wrote on Twitter.

Tina Turner~Fantastic, powerful performer! Great singer and phenomenal dancer! And as beautiful as she photographed, she was even more beautiful in person. @tinaturner https://t.co/cTYzsJCNqp — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) May 24, 2023

Politicians and other celebrities also paid tribute to the late icon, with former President Barack Obama calling her “raw,” and “powerful.”

“Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade,” Obama wrote in a tweet.

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023

President Joe Biden admired Turner’s artistry along with her resilience in a tweet Wednesday evening.

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable,” Biden wrote. “Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.”

Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time.



In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed… — President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2023

Oprah took to Instagram to share photos from their decades-long friendship.

“She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious,” Oprah wrote.