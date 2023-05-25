The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Stephen Colbert, idled by writers strike, to host Chicago benefit

‘Late Show’ host comes to the aid of old friends in Lookingglass Theatre Company.

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Stephen Colbert, idled by writers strike, to host Chicago benefit
GettyImages_1472450124.jpg

Stephen Colbert appears at a benefit at New York’s Beacon Theatre on March 9.

Getty Images

Now that he has time on his hands, Stephen Colbert plans to spend some of it in Chicago hosting a midday benefit for Lookingglass Theatre Company.

The downtown troupe just announced “The Lookingglass Lunch Show with Stephen Colbert,” a celebration of its 35th anniversary, set for 11:30 a.m. June 16 at 167 Green, a venue at 167 N. Green St. in Fulton Market.

The CBS late-night host “will welcome luncheon guests and then lead a conversation about happenings past, present and future” with Lookingglass artists including Atra Asdou, J. Nicole Brooks, Anthony Fleming III, Heidi Stillman, Andrew White and Matthew C. Yee, the announcement said. Another special guest will be revealed later.

Colbert usually is consumed with hosting, co-writing and executive producing his TV show, but like the other network late-night series, “Late Show” has ceased producing new episodes since TV and movie writers went on strike May 2.

Tickets for “The Lookingglass Lunch Show” are on sale now at $350 each, or $100 for a limited view.

Colbert goes way back with Lookingglass, having attended Northwestern University in the 1980s and studied acting alongside the company’s eight founders. Two of them, David Schwimmer and Joy Gregory, were on Colbert’s college improv team, No Fun Mud Piranhas.

In another reconnect with his local theater past, Colbert met up in Chicago last weekend with Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Robin Thede and other members of the artistic advisory board at Second City, his comedy alma mater.

Next Up In Theater
The whole truth becomes one man’s double-edged sword in ‘The Whistleblower’
New play highlights improbable friendship between boxer Gene Tunney and Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw
Glorious church music carries Court’s ‘Gospel at Colonus’
Life’s a ‘Dream’ come true in an enchanting Teatro Vista production
Lloyd Price musical takes a deep dive into life, career of hitmaker behind ‘Lawdy Miss Clawdy,’ ‘Personality’
Things to do in Chicago May 18-24 — The Mix
The Latest
Chicago Cubs batting helmets are seen before a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz.
Cubs
Police searching for former Cubs prospect in connection with fatal shooting in Dominican Republic
The Cubs released Josefrailin Alcántara after authorities notified them of the investigation.
By Maddie Lee
 
A red Cadillac Eldorado on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., once owned by rock pioneer Chuck Berry.
Columnists
Don’t be scared — it’s your history, too
National Museum of African American History and Culture tells stories that make some people uncomfortable — if they’re on the wrong side of history.
By Neil Steinberg
 
merlin_113415544.jpg
Movies and TV
De Niro trots out his ‘Meet the Parents’ act again in unfunny ‘About My Father’
Sebastian Maniscalco co-writes and stars in weak comedy that revels in stereotypes.
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
PoliceCar.jpeg
News
Man fatally shot by police officer in Des Plaines
Officials said the man may have been having a “psychotic breakdown” and had access to an axe or machete.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Taylor_Swift_The_Eras_Tour___Nashville.jpg
Music
4 Taylor Swift tickets go to winner of raffle benefitting Albany Park school program
The donated tickets to a Soldier Field concert are being raffled off to benefit students with autism and intellectual disabilities at Roosevelt High School.
By Darel Jevens
 